Maryam Rajavi welcomes Ontario’s Court ruling on the downing of Ukrainian Airliner, emphasizes need to blacklist IRGC

PARIS, FRANCE, May 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI), and the People’s Mujahedin of Iran (PMOI / MEK Iran), reported that the Superior Court of Ontario, Canada, ruled that the downing of the Ukrainian Airlines flight PS752 was a deliberate act of terrorism.

On May 21, 2021. the Superior Court of Ontario, Canada, ruled that the downing of the Ukrainian Airlines flight PS752 by the Revolutionary Guards (IRGC) was a deliberate act of terrorism.

After the court ruling, Mrs. Maryam Rajavi, the President-elect of the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI), said: Mindful of the never-ending grief of the victims’ families, as the first step towards justice, the ruling is cause for congratulations.

Like the Iranian people, the world is becoming a bit more familiar with the anti-human nature and conduct of the clerical regime and the IRGC.

Maryam Rajavi urged Canada, the European Union, and other countries worldwide to designate the IRGC as a terrorist entity immediately.

The Ontario Court judgment noted that the IRGC “knew Flight PS 752 was a civilian airplane and purposefully shot it down with the intent to destroy it.”

Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, Hassan Rouhani, other regime leaders, and IRGC commanders must be brought to justice for four decades of genocide, crimes against humanity, and war crimes.

The background of downing the Ukrainian Airlines flight PS752:

Nearly a year and a half ago on January 8, 2020, 176 passengers and crew on Ukraine International Airlines Flight PS752 lost their lives when their plane was shot down by two missiles launched by the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC).

At the time of the downing of the airliner, the mullahs’ regime tried to cover it up by falsely claiming that the airliner had crashed because of engine failure, something which was easily proved to be untrue. It wasn’t until three days later when the regime was forced to admit that the IRGC's missiles had shot down the plane.

In fact, had the IRGC not fired the second missile 25 seconds after the first one, it may have been possible for the pilots to regain control of the plane and land it on the runway. However, the two missiles destroyed the plane and killed all those on board.

Ali Khamenei and Hassan Rouhani lies

The lies came from the two leaders of the mullahs’ regime, Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei and President Hassan Rouhani, who tried to claim that they had been unaware of what happened. This lie was exposed by IRGC Aerospace chief Amir Ali Hajizadeh, who admitted that he had informed the regime leaders of the error on the same day that it had happened.

The incident didn’t go unnoticed in Iran. The flight was on the way to Canada carrying a mix of people including Iranian nationals. Family members of the deceased and many other protesters took to the streets demanding that the regime leaders be accountable for the shooting down of the airliner. As in previous protests, the familiar slogan of “Death to the Dictator,” could be heard.

Protest in Sanandaj in the funeral of two victims of last week’s Ukrainian plane crash in Iran

The National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI) represents an enduring democratic political coalition, founded in Tehran in July 1981, which has steadfastly sought an end to religious dictatorship and promotes a free and democratic Iran based on its platform. The NCRI has adopted numerous plans for future Iran, one of which is the Plan to form a National Solidarity Front to overthrow the religious dictatorship ruling Iran. The plan calls for all forces who reject the ruling theocracy with all its factions, and who endorse the separation of religion and state and believe in a republic to join the front. Mrs. Rajavi, described the Front as "a reflection of the most profound democratic yearnings of all the people of Iran, regardless of ideology, belief, religion and ethnicity that transcends all partisan and political interests." She said the Front "embodies the unshakable resolve of the Iranian people to overthrow the mullahs' inhuman regime."

