Agnisys Announces New Series of Webinars on the Latest in Chip Specification Automation
Online events support remote learning, accommodating worldwide development teams with live sessions and on-demand replayBOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS, US, May 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Agnisys, Inc., the leading EDA provider of the industry’s most comprehensive solution for Design and Verification of SoC Hardware/Software Interface (HSI), today announced a series of upcoming webinars on specification-based design, verification, firmware/driver development, and documentation. The webinars show how the extensive portfolio of products from Agnisys provides a complete flow from register, sequence, intellectual property (IP), and system-on-chip (SoC) specification to automatically generated SystemVerilog designs and testbenches, C/C++ code, and documentation in a variety of popular formats.
The series focuses on IDesignSpec NextGen (IDS-NG), a common front end and powerful chip development management environment from Agnisys. IDS-NG facilitates creation of executable specifications that are used to generate numerous files and formats required for the chip design and verification flow, from individual IP blocks to SoC level. The currently scheduled webinars include:
• May 27 - IDS-NG for Automatic Verification
• June 10 - IDS-NG for Design
• June 24 - IDS-NG for Firmware
• July 8 - IDS-NG for Documentation
• July 22 - IDS-NG for System Verification
• Aug 5 - IDS-NG for Formal Verification
• Aug 19 - IDS-NG for Safety-Critical Designs (ISO26262)
All webinars will start on a Thursday at 10:00 AM Pacific time and will be delivered live, with the opportunity to ask questions at the conclusion of the presentation. All sessions will be recorded and available for replay by users who are unable to attend live.
“We have held many webinars over the last few years,” said Agnisys CEO and Founder Anupam Bakshi, “and we have found them to be highly effective at sharing technical information and best practices. Especially now, with many users working from home, remote learning is essential for keeping up with the state of the art in chip development. We are pleased to contribute to this process.”
About Agnisys
Agnisys, Inc. is a leading supplier of Electronic Design Automation (EDA) software for solving complex design and verification problems for system development. Its products provide a common specification-driven development flow to describe registers and sequences for System-on-Chip (SoC) and intellectual property (IP) enabling faster design, verification, firmware, and validation. Based on patented technology and intuitive user interfaces, its products increase productivity and efficiency while eliminating system design and verification errors. Founded in 2007, Agnisys is headquartered in Boston, Mass. with R&D centers in the United States and India.
IDesignSpec™ is a trademark of Agnisys, Inc. All other trademarks cited herein are the property of their respective owners.
