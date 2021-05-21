Watercore has relocated to new premises with better access to Port Botany & Sydney Airport

Watercore - WATER AND WASTEWATER TREATMENT AND PURIFICATION FOR BUSINESSES BW-RO-50 Watercore - Reverse Osmosis PLC screenshot

Watercore’s factory has relocated to facilitate access to the main freight network. This is part of Watercore’s strategy to grow its presence in the Asia region

The relocation of the Sydney factory is in line with Watercore’s business development in Australia. I am very happy to be part of this important development” — David Garcia