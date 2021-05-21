Watercore has relocated to new premises with better access to Port Botany & Sydney Airport

Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Watercore’s factory has relocated to facilitate access to the main freight network. This is part of Watercore’s strategy to grow its presence in the Asia region

Watercore’s factory has relocated to new premises to facilitate access to the main freight network. The relocation is part of Watercore’s strategy to reinforce its presence, strengthen its offer, and continue to build long-term relationships with key customers not only in Australia, but also in the Asia-Pacific region.

Watercore is a leading Australian engineering business specializing in designing, manufacturing and servicing water treatment plants for industrial and commercial customers. Among our customers and partners are some of Australia’s most prominent businesses and organisations in sectors such as industrial, data centres, hospitals, etc.

The new premises in Banksmeadow were officially inaugurated in January 2021 and include a state-of-the art testing area where the engineering team will be able to compare and test different water treatment technologies before implementation. "The relocation of the Sydney factory is in line with Watercore's business development in Australia. I am very happy to be part of this important development," David Garcia, Technical Director of Watercore, commented.

