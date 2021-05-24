Women in STEM AND Biopharma Leadership Virtual Summit Equips Leaders to Revolutionize Their Careers and Leadership

Logo of Women in STEM and Biopharma Leadership Summit Dr. Tolu Adeleye-Host of Women in STEM and Biopharma Leadership Summit

Womenexcel Consultancies Inc. launches an online event to equip women in STEM and Biopharma with tools to maintain cutting edge status in today's workplace.

Achieving peak performance in today’s digitized work place environment requires a combination of continuous learning towards skills upgrade and reskilling and constant retooling of one’s leadership” — Tolu Adeleye, PhD