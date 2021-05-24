Women in STEM AND Biopharma Leadership Virtual Summit Equips Leaders to Revolutionize Their Careers and Leadership
Womenexcel Consultancies Inc. launches an online event to equip women in STEM and Biopharma with tools to maintain cutting edge status in today's workplace.
Achieving peak performance in today’s digitized work place environment requires a combination of continuous learning towards skills upgrade and reskilling and constant retooling of one’s leadership”VICTORIA, BC, CANADA, May 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Womenexcel Consultancies. is proud to announce the hosting of a three-day virtual summit event for Women in STEM and Biopharma professions- Revolutionize Your Leadership Summit- which will take place online via one of the company’s website- www.revolutionizedyou.com on Monday, May 24th- Wednesday May 26th, 2021.
— Tolu Adeleye, PhD
Pivoted around the goal of equipping women professionals to maximize their leadership and facilitate inter-industry collaboration, the event also provides a forum for enabling cross-industry mentoring relationships between participants.
‘Achieving peak performance in today’s digitized work place environment requires a combination of continuous learning towards skills upgrade and reskilling and constant retooling of one’s leadership’ says Dr. Tolu Adeleye, Host of the Summit and Chief Leadership Strategist at Womenexcel Consultancies Inc.
This paradigm shift forms the basis of the mission for the summit-equipping women leaders with tools to maintain cutting edge performance in their careers and businesses.
Professional women and leaders at various stages of their careers in Science, Technology, Engineering, Maths, AI, Data, Biotechnology, Pharmaceuticals and all related industries are encouraged to register for the summit.
The event is FREE to attend with optional upgrades for premium experiences.
The summit presentations and interviews revolve around four themes:
• Future-proof your career
• Turbo-charge your leadership Skills
• Take charge of your self-leadership
• Advance your career through leveraging mentoring and sponsoring
In addition to the ability to listen to the powerful and insight-packed presentations from a line-up of fourteen outstanding and distinguished experts and business leaders, attendees will be able to engage further on the content through breakout discuss forums. Attendees also have the opportunity to establish new mentor-protégé relationships though a special forum set up for that purpose on the last day of the summit.
Attendees who desire to have all time access to the recordings of the summit after the end of the event can upgrade to paid premium passes.
For more information about the summit, and to register to attend, please visit www.revolutionizedyou.com
About Womenexcel Consultancies Inc:
Womenexcel Consultancies Inc. exists to provide executive coaching and leadership consulting to professionals, groups and organizations so that they can experience limitless growth in their ventures and create more impact in all areas of their influence.
Dr. Tolu Adeleye
Womenexcel Consultancies Inc
