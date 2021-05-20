Music Nonprofit, The Jazz Bakery, Launches Instagram Live Performances To Reach Global Jazz Fans During Pandemic

Featuring talent from around the globe, the Jazz Bakery is bringing Jazz to its fans in a virtual setting.

CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- The pandemic, with its restrictions and lifestyle changes, impacted a great deal of businesses large and small. They have had to adapt to these new circumstances, prioritizing creative ideas and modern technology as a means to move forward and keep their mission alive.Jazz Bakery, a nationally recognized non-profit organization, worked with this setback and pivoted accordingly to use it as an advantage. Founded by Ruth Price in 1992, the goal remains to keep jazz music alive and accessible. They have welcomed some of Jazz’s greats - Grammy winner Diane Reeves, famed composer Adam Rudolph and jazz band The Heath Brothers to name a few. For almost 30 years now, the organization has hosted many high quality live performances and continues to entertain and educate its community on all aspects of this genre of music.While temporarily unable to set up shows in Santa Monica’s Moss Theater, they decided to introduce live streaming concerts via Instagram to ensure its mission continued. This modern broadcasting approach allows users from different age groups to access content that they wouldn’t have the opportunity to otherwise. It also makes it easier for viewers to engage and connect with the artist and each other."We experimented with an online concert with Sam Hirsh, and it was very successful. We had viewers from all over the world which was amazing to see,” says Ruth.The Jazz Bakery welcomes performers from around the globe with a goal to discover and share the very best. The first live performance was with Davide Cerreta, an Italo-German jazz singer, pianist, composer and lyricist that has appeared on the X-factor. Many talented musicians have since followed his performance such as Leonard Bernstein Award recipient Krzysztof Urbanski and pianist Steven Feifke who has played famous venues like Dizzy's Club and Rockefeller Center.Together they add to the incredible roster of the Jazz Bakery. New York City native Andromeda is an upcoming performer whose original music has been used in films and television featured on NBC, MTV, and more. A jazz singer who once performed with Ray Charles, she is now joining forces with the Jazz Bakery on May 28th to showcase her talents.Music is a universal language and Ruth wishes for the organization’s fans nationwide to be able to enjoy music once more and not miss a beat.This new way to experience music has proven to be successful and reach many, with the first Instagram Live performance reaching over 30,000 viewers alone. The Jazz Bakery’s followers can immerse themselves into this authentic virtual experience from the comfort of their home. It provides a way for jazz lovers to escape in the midst of difficult times and come together as a community. As they say, a world with Jazz is a better world.They believe that a good time should be available to everyone. They plan to collaborate with more influencers and artists in efforts to reach both jazz musicians and fans globally and ensure that jazz’s legacy goes on.“We want the Jazz Bakery to remain visible and viable to the community and to provide access and equity which is very important to us,” reinforced Price.Follow The Jazz Bakery on Instagram to tune in for these virtual performances and subscribe to their newsletter to be kept up to date with upcoming events and engagements.About Ruth Price and the Jazz Bakery:Ruth Price is an American Jazz singer and director of the Jazz Bakery which she founded in 1992. Ruth has decades of accomplishments in the jazz music genre and culture. She has performed with famed jazz performers and has a wide discography under her belt. It is through her uncompromising vision that the Jazz Bakery has achieved international fame as they host world wide jazz talent and help educate the next generation of jazz musicians.