Winchester, VA ~ Healing Field® of Honor 2021 Honoring the Heroes in Our Lives, Community and Country

Honoring the Heroes in Our Lives, Community and Country

WINCHESTER, VA, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Winchester, VA ~ Field of Honor® 2021May 27-31, 2021Location: Handley High School ~ 426 Handley Blvd. and route 11, Winchester, Virginia 22601United States flags will fly in a solemn formation during May of 2021 creating an awe-inspiring panorama. This stirring display of 501 flags will bring the community together in a patriotic tribute to honor our heroes. Each U.S. flag represents an individual and tells a story. Flags may be sponsored to honor individuals currently serving in our military, veterans, first responders, child abuse prevention, heroes in our lives, and hometown heroes. This unique event is the perfect opportunity for all of us to remember and honor our many heroes.The Stars & Stripes reminds us of who we are as a people. As Americans we become stronger as we meet the challenges and overcome hardships. The United States flag represents our solidarity in creating a brighter tomorrow and uniting us all.“Together we inspire” is the perfect theme for the inaugural Healing Fieldof Honor display hosted by Winchester Rotary Club.This moving display is a gift to the community made possible through donations, sponsorships and the efforts of many dedicated volunteers. You can show your support and gratitude by sponsoring a flag or making a donation.This is an experience hard to describe, but never to be forgotten. We invite all to visit the Winchester, VA Healing Fieldof Honor patriotic display and walk with us among the posted flags. Additionally, the display will raise funds for community programs of the Winchester Rotary Club.The display is open to all without charge. Don’t miss it!To learn more about the Rotary Club of Winchester Visit: https://www.rotaryclubofwinchester.org/ Benefiting Charities:Winchester Rotary ClubAll money raised will go towards the many charitable programs of the Winchester Rotary Club. In this especially difficult past year alone, the Rotary Club donated and delivered hundreds of meals to the WATTS program (temporary shelter for the homeless), the Emergency Shelter at the Old Armory Building (due to Covid-19), the Evans Home for Children, the Rescue Mission as well as provided much needed supplies for CCAP and the Highland Food Pantry. The Club also presented Christmas gifts to the young residents of the Evens Home for Children and donated more than 700 Coats For Kids over the holidays. All funds raised from this event will continue the Club’s charitable work in our community.Hosted By:Winchester Rotary ClubLocal Organizing Committee:Project Chair: Paul Frank & Darla McCaryProject Co-Chair: Cyril & Jean BarchFundraising Chair: Paul FrankP.R. Chair: Ernie BlissProgram Chair: Cyril Barch, Linda Coffman, Marie DiLorenzoVolunteer Chair: Nancy “Tootie” RinkerField Coordinator Chair: Pat Kofalt, Shane WagonerTreasurer Chair: Jean Barch