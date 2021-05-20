Waukesha, WI ~ Field of Honor® 2021 In appreciation for their service and sacrifice.

WAUKESHA, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- MAY 27, 2021–JUNE1, 20211150 FRAME PARK DRIVE, WAUKESHA, WI 53188In appreciation for their service and sacrifice, the City of Waukesha honors members of the U.S. Armed Forces, Veterans, First Responders and all those who have become Heroes in our lives.The stirring display of American flags will be posted together with the Vietnam Moving Wall over Memorial Day weekend in May of 2021. There is a story of service, sacrifice, courage, and love behind every flag that is posted. These flags remind the mature, and teach the young, that our freedoms have been purchased by the service and sacrifice of others, with many paying the ultimate price.The scene of Red, White, and Blue is hard to adequately describe, and once experienced is not to be forgotten. There will be no charge to visit the Field of Honor® display, and all are welcome.This display is a true gift to our community, and it is made possible through donations, sponsorships, and the efforts of many volunteers. Funds raised will support bringing the Moving Wall to Waukesha. You can show your support by sponsoring a flag or making a donation.Once the Field of Honorconcludes, the flag you sponsor is yours to pick up. Click here to sponsor your flag today!Hosted By:City of WaukeshaBenefiting CharityThe Moving Wall Display in WaukeshaLocal Organizing Committee:Project Chair: Karen RichardsCo-Chair: Joanna Adamicki