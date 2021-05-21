Veterans Home Care Offers Special Memorial Day Message For Surviving Spouses
Beatrice Bolella with her daughter Janet Delgado holding a photo of the late Tom Bolella who served during WWII and died May 20, 2018. Mrs. Bolella qualifies for surviving spouse benefits earned from her husband's service.
Memorial Day is not only a time to honor fallen heroes, it's a reminder that VA benefits are available to take care of a deceased veteran's surviving spouse.
Veterans Home Care would like to recognize the thousands of widows who have had to carry the burden of past conflicts, and remind them about a little known VA benefit to help cover their medical and custodial care costs.
“Meeting the needs of the surviving spouse takes on a high level of responsibility, one we meet with special care and dignity,” said Larry Kay president of Veterans Home Care and a retired US Army Brigadier General. “A veteran’s wife did not sign-up to participate in a war time conflict. Yet they had to maintain the home front with little knowledge of what their husband was doing on the battlefield.”
“Veterans Home Care is both pleased and humbled to serve thousands of widows nationwide through a special Aid and Attendance pension provided by the VA and secured and administered through our VetAssist Program. On this Memorial Day we want other surviving spouses to know we can help them secure the extra care they need,” Kay said.
The “Aid and Attendance” pension is designed to assist those who are disabled and need help to live safely at home. Those with spouses who served in World War II, the Korean War, Vietnam era or the Persian Gulf War are eligible to apply.
The benefit can cover medical and custodial care costs up to $1,936 per month for a single veteran, up to $2,295 for a married veteran and up to $1,244 for a surviving spouse.
Veterans Home Care through its VetAssist Program, has helped over 19,000 aging veterans and surviving spouses nationwide secure the Aid and Attendance pension. VetAssist connects a national network of 4,000+ home care agencies with eligible veterans and spouses who need an in-home caregiver.
Included are help with transportation, meal preparation, medication reminders, light housekeeping and personal care such as bathing, dressing and using the bathroom. VetAssist clients also receive the VetAssist Companion®, the latest medical alert system powered by Amazon Alexa® technology.
VetAssist can also arrange for adult day care. The cost of care is offset with the Aid and Attendance VA funds. There’s never a charge for help with the VA application.
For eligibility requirements and additional information visit www.VeteransHomeCare.com or call toll free 888-314-6075 for a free consultation.
ABOUT VETERANS HOME CARE
Founded in 2003, Bonnie Laiderman, CEO, started Veterans Home Care to help wartime veterans and their surviving spouses, who qualify, apply for a non-service-related disability pension from the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA), which pays for assistance with activities of daily living in their homes. VHC has grown from scratch to now serve veterans in 48 states with a network of 4,000+ home care providers through its VetAssist® Program. VHC also offers VetAssist Companion® the latest 24/7 care technology combining voice-activated calling, and video chats with the intelligence and fun of Alexa®. VetAssist Companion replaces old-fashioned medical alert devices. In all Veterans Home Care has helped more than 19,000 veterans and their surviving spouses access VA benefits for the care they need. www.veteranshomecare.com
