Punta Gorda, FL ~ Healing Field of Honor® 2021 | Rotary Opens Opportunities
Punta Gorda, FL ~ Healing Field of Honor® 2021 | Rotary Opens OpportunitiesPUNTA GORDA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Field Set Up: May 27th
Field Take Down: June 1st
United States flags will fly in a solemn formation at Laishley Park during May of 2021 creating an awe-inspiring panorama. This stirring display of 501 flags will bring the community together in a patriotic tribute to honor our heroes. Each U.S. flag represents an individual and tells a story. Flags may be sponsored to honor individuals currently serving in our military, veterans, first responders, child abuse prevention, heroes in our lives, victims of human trafficking and hometown heroes. This unique event is the perfect opportunity for all of us to remember and honor our many heroes.
The Stars & Stripes reminds us of who we are as a people. As Americans we become stronger as we meet the challenges and overcome hardships. The United States flag represents our solidarity in creating a brighter tomorrow and uniting us all.
“Rotary Opens Opportunities” is the perfect theme for the inaugural Field of Honor® display hosted by Punta Gorda Rotary Club.
This moving display is a gift to the community made possible through donations, sponsorships and the efforts of many dedicated volunteers. You can show your support and gratitude by sponsoring a flag or making a donation. Click Here to sponsor your flag today!
This is an experience hard to describe, but never to be forgotten. We invite all to visit the Punta Gorda Field of Honor® patriotic display and walk with us among the posted flags. Additionally, the display will raise funds for programs of the Punta Gorda Rotary Charity & Education Foundation.
The display is open to all without charge. Don’t miss it!
Laishley Park – 120 Laishley Court, Punta Gorda, FL 33950
Stacy Rogers
Colonial Flag Foundation
+1 866-375-3524
email us here