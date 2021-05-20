Shewan Rand Opens Second Office for Low Income Patients
KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Shewan Rand is a well-known doctor with over ten years of experience. Since specializing a few years back, she is now a gynecologist. Rand worked as a general practitioner for more than a decade before deciding to come back to med school to specialize in women's reproductive health. She practiced for a while after completing her education before opening her own clinic, specializing in women's reproductive health, childbirth, and fertility problems. Her motivation stems from a deep desire to support others, particularly women. Rand's fascination with medicine began when she was a child, which was a form of motivation for her to push through that path of hers.
Shewan Rand recently announced, to her excitement, the opening of her new office in Kansas City. This is due to the rise in popularity for her gynecology services.
Shewan's patient’s base has grown from a few individuals to hundreds of other people every week since she started her private practice three years ago. One of the most important reasons behind her decision to open the new office is to shield her patients from contracting COVID-19. The latest office is three times larger and more aerated than the old one. With improved air flow and an established mask rule, the risk of contracting the Corona virus inside her property would be almost non-existent. It's all part of her plan to keep patients secure and have the best possible service, and the new office's security precautions have already gotten good feedback.
Shewan hopes that the new facility would improve the efficiency of her really well-regarded gynecology services. It is because she's outfitted it with new up-to-date gynecology technology to better diagnose and manage the majority of the problems her patients face. The 12-megapixel monitor for screening mammography is one of the items she recently purchased for her facility. This newly approved device will assist her in performing extra precise breast checks and assisting more women in avoiding breast cancer as well as other issues. Shewan has already ordered this equipment, which is expected to arrive in early 2021.
A surgical robot is another important piece of equipment she is incorporating into her new office. The robot will perform transvaginal hysterectomies and has humanoid arms. This is a fairly new concept that earned FDA approval only recently. In comparison to other instruments she has used in the past, it may perform a variety of mammography and tomography tests. She can perform gynecology procedures more effectively and quickly with this method. She has already put an order, and she anticipates receiving it in mid-2021. These investments are part of her plan to make her new gynecology and related issues office one of the best in Kansas.
Shewan also intends to expand her practice to include more insurance policies. She has already begun the process and expects to finish it by fall of 2021. Her mission is to make her facilities available to as many people as possible. She's still planning on a flexible financing package for anyone who can't afford to pay cash for her services. She has engaged a business consulting company to assist her with this operation, which is now well underway. No one will be unable to use her services due to a shortage of resources until it is finished.
She has also revealed that an open day will be held at her new facility for young girls from deprived communities to come in and use her services for free. Shewan explained that her decision was motivated by the fact that there are several young women in low-income communities who need her health services while being unable to obtain them. As a result, she's made it a priority to assist as many of them as possible. She wishes that by providing them with some dignity, she will be able to boost their self-esteem and assist them in being the finest they can be as adults. Her humanitarian move is motivated by her understanding of the struggles she faced as a teenage girl.
Shewan suffered from a variety of issues as a child growing up in a low-income household, particularly accessibility to gynecology health services. That, in addition to her urge to help her community, gave Shewan the final push to actually help the community through helping its younger women. Through these programs, she hopes to assist at least 100 girls each monthly. She's also looking at forming partnerships with non-profit agencies to provide more extensive services for these young women. She hopes that by forming these alliances, she will be able to have a longer-term effect on the lives of these young women, without them having to depend solely on her.
Shewan was also recently featured on Inspirery and News Break. You can view more information on her Crunchbase profile or by visiting www.shewanrand.com
