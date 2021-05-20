Investors Who Have Held AmEx Stock Continuously Since At Least January 2021 Encouraged To Contact Kehoe Law Firm, P.C.

Kehoe Law Firm, P.C.

Kehoe Law Firm, P.C.

Investigation To Determine Whether Certain Officers And/Or Directors Breached Their Fiduciary Duties To AmEx And Its Shareholders

PHILADELPHIA, PA, USA, May 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kehoe Law Firm, P.C. is investigating whether certain officers and/or directors of the American Express Company (“American Express”) (NYSE: AXP) breached their fiduciary duties to American Express and the Company’s shareholders.

The investigation concerns whether American Express, among other things, utilized, according to The Wall Street Journal, “aggressive and misleading sales tactics to sell cards to business owners and whether customers were harmed.” The Wall Street Journal also reported that “AmEx card sales” were being investigated by “federal investigators including the inspectors general offices of the Treasury Department, Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. and Federal Reserve.”

IF YOU HAVE HELD AMERICAN EXPRESS STOCK CONTINUOUSLY SINCE AT LEAST JANUARY 2021 AND WISH TO DISCUSS KEHOE LAW FIRM’S INVESTIGATION OR HAVE QUESTIONS ABOUT YOUR POTENTIAL LEGAL RIGHTS, PLEASE CONTACT MICHAEL YARNOFF, ESQ., (215) 792-6676, EXT. 804, MYARNOFF@KEHOELAWFIRM.COM, INFO@KEHOELAWFIRM.COM, TO LEARN MORE ABOUT THE INVESTIGATION OR POTENTIAL LEGAL CLAIMS.

Kehoe Law Firm, P.C., with offices in New York and Philadelphia, is a multidisciplinary, plaintiff–side law firm dedicated to protecting investors from securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duties, and corporate misconduct. Combined, the partners at Kehoe Law Firm have served as Lead Counsel or Co-Lead Counsel in cases that have recovered more than $10 billion dollars on behalf of institutional and individual investors.

This notice may constitute attorney advertising.

Michael Yarnoff, Esq.
Kehoe Law Firm, P.C.
+12157926676
info@kehoelawfirm.com

You just read:

Investors Who Have Held AmEx Stock Continuously Since At Least January 2021 Encouraged To Contact Kehoe Law Firm, P.C.

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Building & Construction Industry, Consumer Goods, Electronics Industry, Energy Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Michael Yarnoff, Esq.
Kehoe Law Firm, P.C.
+12157926676 info@kehoelawfirm.com
Company/Organization
Kehoe Law Firm, P.C.
1500 JFK Boulevard, Suite 1020
Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, 19102
United States
+1 215-792-6676
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
More From This Author
Investors Who Have Held AmEx Stock Continuously Since At Least January 2021 Encouraged To Contact Kehoe Law Firm, P.C.
JPMorgan Chase Investors Who Have Held Their Stock Continuously Since 2011 Encouraged To Contact Kehoe Law Firm, P.C.
Romeo Power Investors With Losses Greater Than $75,000 - Kehoe Law Firm, P.C. Securities Class Action Investigation
View All Stories From This Author