Forbes Recognizes The Barrett Group as One of America’s Top Recruiting and Temporary Staffing Firms 2021

KING OF PRUSSIA, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On May 6th, Forbes published its list of America’s Best Recruiting and Temporary Staffing Firms 2021, recognizing The Barrett Group in the Executive Search category. This is the second consecutive year that the Barrett Group has been honored as one of the Best Executive Recruiting Firms in the United States.
Forbes partners with Statista Inc. to present America’s Best Professional Search Firms annually to honor the top professional search companies focused on placing professionals in salaries above $100,000. This year’s awards featured companies in the temporary staffing, professional search, and executive search categories.
The Barrett Group, a leading international career management company, was one of the top 200 firms awarded for Executive Search. This category only recognizes recruiting firms focused on professionals earning at least $100,000.
In determining the list, Forbes and Statista focused on firms that managed to weather the COVID-19 storm and thrive in 2020, and stay ahead of the competition in 2021. They compiled the final list based on a survey of 31,000 external recruiters, including staffing experts, headhunters, and HR consultants, and more than 7,000 human resources professionals and job candidates who had recently worked with recruiting firms.
Survey participants were asked to nominate up to ten recruiting firms in the professional search, executive search, and temporary search categories. More than 26,000 nominations were collected based on the survey participants’ recommendations and the previous year’s findings. Firms with the most recommendations ranked the highest.
“We are pleased, but not surprised by this recognition,” said Peter Irish, CEO of the Barrett Group, “because of the continuous client landings, offers, and interviews our industry-leading career consultants help clients generate. We report these on our principal website www.careerchange.com weekly under the Hiring Line section.”
The Barrett Group greatly appreciates the honor of being nominated for and receiving the Forbes America’s Best Recruiting Firms 2021 Recognition based on peers’ and clients’ recommendations.
About The Barrett Group
Headquartered in King of Prussia, PA, The Barrett Group is an award-winning fee-based boutique consultancy focused on helping senior-level professionals renegotiate their current positions or find new opportunities. This year, The Barrett Group celebrates 31 years of excellence in assisting career changes in a vast range of industries.
The company boasts intense, personal, and highly effective programs with a 90% success rate in six to twelve months and an A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau. The Barrett Group team has been handpicked for expertise and professionalism, with the primary aim of helping executive clients get their dream jobs quickly and at the best total compensation package possible.
What sets The Barrett Group apart from traditional recruiting firms is that they work directly for the job candidate rather than the employer, and they go beyond just helping their client get the job. When a client seeks The Barrett Group’s assistance, the firm first reviews the client’s needs and helps them define their career goals through the Clarity Program©. Then the firm embarks on helping the client find the perfect position with the best compensation.
One of the remarkable things that The Barrett Group does is equipping clients for their upcoming interviews. The firm has a team of expert negotiators who advise clients on negotiating the best compensation package for themselves.
Through their solid, expert, personalized, and hands-on approach to career management, The Barrett Group has successfully helped more than 5,000 executive clients re-engineer their current positions or secure new professional opportunities. Some of the notable companies their clients have landed in include Google, Amazon, Boeing, American Express, Citi Group, eBay, Facebook, KPMG, United Nations, and Microsoft.
About America’s Best Recruiting and Temporary Staffing Firms 2021 Lists
America’s Best Recruiting and Temporary Staffing Firms 2021 recognized this year’s top recruiting agencies based on an independent online survey of peers, industry professionals, and clients. It considered recommendations from job candidates, external recruiters, and hiring managers at client companies. More than 31,000 recruiters and 7,200 hiring managers and job candidates participated in the survey. Forbes Media and Statista Inc. analyzed more than 26,000 nominations to compile the final list.
