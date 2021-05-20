Moonshot Set To Be Listed on Hotbit

Innovative liquidity generation protocol, Project Moonshot, set to launch their BEP-20 token, Moonshot, on the Hotbit exchange

AMSTERDAM, NETHERLANDS, May 20, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Moonshot is the cryptocurrency for the deflationary, self-regenerating automatic liquidity providing protocol, Project Moonshot , and the token is set to be listed on new digital currency exchange. The project has announced that Moonshot will be listed on Hotbit on May 20th, in line with the goal of bringing the benefits of the cryptocurrency world to as many people as possible across the globe.The digital currency world has continued to grow over the years, thanks to the emergence of several tokens and crypto platforms to address the growing and diverse needs of crypto enthusiasts worldwide. The Moonshot Project is looking like the next big thing in the crypto world and the move to list the Moonshot token on one of the biggest digital currency exchanges, Hotbit, further substantiates this claim.The 2-month-old project offers a comprehensive ecosystem as well as a plethora of features that have endeared it to crypto enthusiasts looking to earn for being a part of the fast-emerging and dynamic world of digital assets.The community-driven Moonshot project offers 4% of each transaction to be distributed amongst Moonshot holders, an incentive for interested crypto enthusiasts to hold the tokens, ultimately supporting price appreciation due to the scarcity.The token is running on the Binance Smart Chain Network, with over 599 trillion Moonshot tokens in circulation from the total supply of 1 quadrillion, and the rest burned forever. Moonshot currently has a market cap of over $19 million with one million Moonshot going for $0.0318532762762065, approximately 1BNB = 16,438,467,411 MOONSHOT.The deflationary, frictionless yield and liquidity protocol is 100% rug pull safe, with an auto-locking liquidity feature that ensures that 6% of each transaction is automatically locked to the liquidity pool, contributing to lower volatility and a continuously increasing price floor.In addition to being listed on Hotbit, Moonshot can also be traded on Pancake Swap, ensuring that as many people as possible are part of the crypto revolution. For more information about the Moonshot Project, please visit - https://project-moonshot.me/ . The project can also be found across social media, including Instagram , Twitter, and Telegram