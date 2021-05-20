May Meeting of National Tax Attorney Association Welcomes 16 New Members
The American College of Tax Counsel elected 16 new Fellows to membership at the May meeting of the College’s Board of RegentsROCHESTER, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The American College of Tax Counsel extends a warm welcome to the 16 new Fellows elected to the organization by the College’s Board of Regents at its May 7, 2021, meeting. The new Fellows elected to the College are:
Leslie J. Barnett, Barnett Kirkwood Koche Long & Foster P.A., Tampa, FL
Jedediah R. Bodger, Sierra Nevada Corporation, Sparks, NV
Walter R. Calvert, Venable LLP, Baltimore, MD
Glenn Carrington, School of Business at Norfolk State University, Norfolk, VA
Evan J. Davis, Hochman Salkin Toscher Perez P.C., Beverly Hills, CA
Steven R. Dixon, Miller & Chevalier Chartered, Washington, D.C.
Lawrence S. Feld, Law Office of Lawrence S. Feld, New York, NY
Laura L. Gavioli, Alston & Bird LLP, New York, NY
Michael R. Gould, IRS Office of Chief Counsel, Washington, D.C.
Kat Saunders Gregor, Ropes & Gray LLP, Boston, MA
S. Starling Marshall, Crowell & Moring LLP, New York, NY
Ruth Mason, University of Virginia School of Law, Charlottesville, VA
Audrey M. Morris, IRS Office of Chief Counsel, Dallas, TX
Sarah E. Paul, Eversheds Sutherland (US) LLP, New York, NY
Vanessa A. Scott, Eversheds Sutherland (US) LLP, Washington, D.C.
Ann F. Thomas, New York Law School, New York, NY
To become a Fellow of the College, individuals must be nominated by a current Fellow and then evaluated by a committee of the College’s Board of Regents. Criteria for membership in the College include being licensed as an attorney in the United States for at least 15 years with a career that is principally devoted to tax law and tax-related matters. Prospective Fellows must be currently engaged in (or retired or semi-retired from) full-time legal work, either in private law practice, in a corporate legal or tax department, in a governmental legal position, in a trade association or a law school teaching position, or a combination thereof. For all prospective Fellows, demonstration of a high standard of excellence and ethical conduct in the practice of tax law is required. This commitment can be shown in a number of ways, including through active involvement in the taxation committees or sections of national, regional, state or local bar associations, as well as through significant legal writing, teaching in the field, and holding responsible national or regional office involving tax administration.
About the American College of Tax Counsel
The American College of Tax Counsel is a professional association of tax attorneys in private law firms and in-house legal departments, on the bench, in federal or state government, or in academia. The College serves important roles regarding the nation’s tax laws by communicating with Congress, the Treasury Department and the IRS on federal tax issues and through the filing of “friend of the court” briefs in selected tax cases. A 19-member elected Board of Regents serves as the governing body of the College, with one regent drawn from each of the 13 federal judicial circuits, plus two at-large positions. The Board is rounded out by the four members of the Executive Committee – President, Vice President, Secretary-Treasurer and Last Retiring President. The College can be found online at http://www.actconline.org.
