(Exclusive Video) Iranian Opposition Continues its Campaign: Banners, Graffiti Urge Election Boycott

20 May 2021 - Tehran – Activities of the Resistance Units and supporters of the MEK, calling for the boycott of the regime’s sham presidential election – “Maryam Rajavi: A popular uprising is awaiting the mullahs, and will lead to their overthrow" - May 1

Tehran – Activities of the Resistance Units and supporters of the MEK, calling for the boycott of the regime’s sham presidential election – “Maryam Rajavi: A popular uprising is awaiting the mullahs, and will lead to their overthrow" - May 15, 2021

20 May 2021 - Tehran – Activities of the Resistance Units and supporters of the MEK, calling for the boycott of the regime’s sham presidential election - “Maryam Rajavi: The Iranian people’s vote: No to the clerical regime, yes to freedom and democracy” -

Tehran – Activities of the Resistance Units and supporters of the MEK, calling for the boycott of the regime’s sham presidential election - “Maryam Rajavi: The Iranian people’s vote: No to the clerical regime, yes to freedom and democracy” - May 18, 2021

20 May 2021 - Mashhad and Esfarayen – Activities of the Resistance Units and supporters of the MEK, calling for the boycott of the regime’s sham presidential election – “Massoud Rajavi: Our vote is regime change, and boycott of the sham election” - May 15

Mashhad and Esfarayen – Activities of the Resistance Units and supporters of the MEK, calling for the boycott of the regime’s sham presidential election – “Massoud Rajavi: Our vote is regime change, and boycott of the sham election” - May 15, 2021

20 May 2021 - Zahedan and Nikshahr (Sistan and Baluchestan Province) – Activities of the Resistance Units and supporters of the MEK, calling for the boycott of the regime’s sham presidential election – “Our vote regime change” - May 15-18, 2021

Zahedan and Nikshahr (Sistan and Baluchestan Province) – Activities of the Resistance Units and supporters of the MEK, calling for the boycott of the regime’s sham presidential election – “Our vote regime change” - May 15-18, 2021

20 May 2021 - Isfahan – Activities of the Resistance Units and supporters of the MEK, calling for the boycott of the regime’s sham presidential election - May 15 and 18, 2021

Isfahan – Activities of the Resistance Units and supporters of the MEK, calling for the boycott of the regime’s sham presidential election - May 15 and 18, 2021

20 May 2021 - Ahvaz, Neyshabur, and Chalus – Activities of the Resistance Units and supporters of the MEK calling for the boycott of the regime's sham presidential election – “My vote is regime change, down with Khamenei, hail to Rajavi” - May 15, 2021

Ahvaz, Neyshabur, and Chalus – Activities of the Resistance Units and supporters of the MEK calling for the boycott of the regime's sham presidential election – “My vote is regime change, down with Khamenei, hail to Rajavi” - May 15, 2021

20 May 2021 - Karaj – Activities of the Resistance Units and supporters of the MEK, calling for the boycott of the regime’s sham presidential election – “Boycotting the sham election is a patriotic duty” - May 18, 2021

Karaj – Activities of the Resistance Units and supporters of the MEK, calling for the boycott of the regime’s sham presidential election – “Boycotting the sham election is a patriotic duty” - May 18, 2021

20 May 2021 - Khorramabad – Activities of the Resistance Units and supporters of the MEK, calling for the boycott of the regime’s sham presidential election – May 18, 2021

Khorramabad – Activities of the Resistance Units and supporters of the MEK, calling for the boycott of the regime’s sham presidential election – May 18, 2021

Supporters of MEK and the Resistance Units in various cities in Iran posted banners and placards, wrote graffiti, calling for a boycott of the sham election.

The Iranian regime tries to instill an atmosphere of fear and repression, activities of the Resistance Units are a boost of hope and aim to break the mullahs’ repression.”
— NCRI
PARIS, FRANCE, May 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI), and the People’s Mujahedin of Iran (PMOI / MEK Iran), reported that the resistance units and MEK supporters called for the boycott of the mullah regime’s sham election.

As the Iranian regime prepares for its sham presidential election, the network of the Iranian opposition continued its campaign across the country calling for the boycott of this masquerade that only serves to justify the tyrannical rule of the mullahs.

The network of the People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI/MEK), known as the Resistance Units spread anti-regime slogans in Tehran, Isfahan, Mashhad, Tabriz, Ahvaz, Karaj, Kermanshah, Saveh, Nishabur, Gachsaran, Esfarayen, Qom, Nikshahr, Astane Ashrafiyeh, Sabzevar, Anzali, Chalus, Zahedan, and Khorramabad. “Our vote is regime change and boycott of the mullahs’ sham elections,” read their slogans.

These slogans were spread on various city walls and public places and were widely welcomed by the public. The Resistance Units also installed posters of the Iranian Resistance leader Massoud Rajavi and the President-elect of the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI) Maryam Rajavi with the slogans “A strong no to the religious dictatorship, yes to a democratic republic,” “Down with Khamenei, hail to Rajavi” and “Iranian people’s vote is regime change.”

This is while the regime punishes any support for the MEK with heavy sentences.

These brave activities are happening as the regime is in the process of registering the candidates for the presidential race. Security forces are dispatched across cities, especially in Tehran, to confront any anti-regime activities. The regime needs elections to gain legitimacy while the Iranian people are determined for an all-out boycott.

It is worth noting that all candidates must be approved by the Guardian Council, whose members are selected by the regime’s supreme leader Ali Khamenei, an unelected official that has the final say on all matters of state. Earlier this week, the state-run media Shafaqna news agency reported that election turnout is forecasted at around 40 percent.

This percentage was also confirmed by the daily Amran on May 16. “There are many whispers (among people) about not participating in the elections,” the daily Arman wrote. This is while the regime’s media have a history of twisting facts in favor of the regime, which means the real forecast for turnout is much lower.

All candidates have been actively involved in all regime’s crimes in the last 42 years, and in the eyes of the people, any election under the mullahs’ rule has no legitimacy.

One of the candidates is the current Judiciary Chief Ebrahim Raisi, best known for his direct role in the 1988 massacre, in which over 30,000 political prisoners were executed in a matter of weeks. Raisi was a key member of the notorious “Death Commissions,” a trio of regime officials who summoned political prisoners and sealed their fate in trials that lasted no more than a few minutes.

In such circumstances that the regime tries to impose an atmosphere of fear and repression, activities of the Resistance Units inspire hope and break the spell of the mullahs’ repression.

The Resistance Units bravely organize anti-regime activities on the daily basis across Iran.

Shahin Gobadi
NCRI
6 50 11 98 48
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter

Iran presidential election boycott MEK network activities against the regime in broad daylight

You just read:

(Exclusive Video) Iranian Opposition Continues its Campaign: Banners, Graffiti Urge Election Boycott

Distribution channels: Human Rights, International Organizations, Politics, U.S. Politics, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Shahin Gobadi
NCRI
6 50 11 98 48
Company/Organization
NCRI
15 rue des gords
Auvers-Sur-Oise, 95430
France
+33 6 50 23 13 14
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

The National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI) represents an enduring democratic political coalition, founded in Tehran in July 1981, which has steadfastly sought an end to religious dictatorship and promotes a free and democratic Iran based on its platform. The NCRI has adopted numerous plans for future Iran, one of which is the Plan to form a National Solidarity Front to overthrow the religious dictatorship ruling Iran. The plan calls for all forces who reject the ruling theocracy with all its factions, and who endorse the separation of religion and state and believe in a republic to join the front. Mrs. Rajavi, described the Front as "a reflection of the most profound democratic yearnings of all the people of Iran, regardless of ideology, belief, religion and ethnicity that transcends all partisan and political interests." She said the Front "embodies the unshakable resolve of the Iranian people to overthrow the mullahs' inhuman regime."

More From This Author
(Exclusive Video) Iranian Opposition Continues its Campaign: Banners, Graffiti Urge Election Boycott
(Video ) Iran Sham Election 2021: Major Candidates Reflect a Legacy of Violent Repression
(Video) Iran Sham Election: A Hodgepodge Of Mass Murderers, War Criminals, Thieves, And Thugs
View All Stories From This Author