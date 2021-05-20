(Exclusive Video) Iranian Opposition Continues its Campaign: Banners, Graffiti Urge Election Boycott
Tehran – Activities of the Resistance Units and supporters of the MEK, calling for the boycott of the regime’s sham presidential election – “Maryam Rajavi: A popular uprising is awaiting the mullahs, and will lead to their overthrow" - May 15, 2021
Tehran – Activities of the Resistance Units and supporters of the MEK, calling for the boycott of the regime’s sham presidential election - “Maryam Rajavi: The Iranian people’s vote: No to the clerical regime, yes to freedom and democracy” - May 18, 2021
Mashhad and Esfarayen – Activities of the Resistance Units and supporters of the MEK, calling for the boycott of the regime’s sham presidential election – “Massoud Rajavi: Our vote is regime change, and boycott of the sham election” - May 15, 2021
Zahedan and Nikshahr (Sistan and Baluchestan Province) – Activities of the Resistance Units and supporters of the MEK, calling for the boycott of the regime’s sham presidential election – “Our vote regime change” - May 15-18, 2021
Isfahan – Activities of the Resistance Units and supporters of the MEK, calling for the boycott of the regime’s sham presidential election - May 15 and 18, 2021
Ahvaz, Neyshabur, and Chalus – Activities of the Resistance Units and supporters of the MEK calling for the boycott of the regime's sham presidential election – “My vote is regime change, down with Khamenei, hail to Rajavi” - May 15, 2021
Karaj – Activities of the Resistance Units and supporters of the MEK, calling for the boycott of the regime’s sham presidential election – “Boycotting the sham election is a patriotic duty” - May 18, 2021
Supporters of MEK and the Resistance Units in various cities in Iran posted banners and placards, wrote graffiti, calling for a boycott of the sham election.
As the Iranian regime prepares for its sham presidential election, the network of the Iranian opposition continued its campaign across the country calling for the boycott of this masquerade that only serves to justify the tyrannical rule of the mullahs.
The network of the People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI/MEK), known as the Resistance Units spread anti-regime slogans in Tehran, Isfahan, Mashhad, Tabriz, Ahvaz, Karaj, Kermanshah, Saveh, Nishabur, Gachsaran, Esfarayen, Qom, Nikshahr, Astane Ashrafiyeh, Sabzevar, Anzali, Chalus, Zahedan, and Khorramabad. “Our vote is regime change and boycott of the mullahs’ sham elections,” read their slogans.
These slogans were spread on various city walls and public places and were widely welcomed by the public. The Resistance Units also installed posters of the Iranian Resistance leader Massoud Rajavi and the President-elect of the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI) Maryam Rajavi with the slogans “A strong no to the religious dictatorship, yes to a democratic republic,” “Down with Khamenei, hail to Rajavi” and “Iranian people’s vote is regime change.”
This is while the regime punishes any support for the MEK with heavy sentences.
These brave activities are happening as the regime is in the process of registering the candidates for the presidential race. Security forces are dispatched across cities, especially in Tehran, to confront any anti-regime activities. The regime needs elections to gain legitimacy while the Iranian people are determined for an all-out boycott.
It is worth noting that all candidates must be approved by the Guardian Council, whose members are selected by the regime’s supreme leader Ali Khamenei, an unelected official that has the final say on all matters of state. Earlier this week, the state-run media Shafaqna news agency reported that election turnout is forecasted at around 40 percent.
This percentage was also confirmed by the daily Amran on May 16. “There are many whispers (among people) about not participating in the elections,” the daily Arman wrote. This is while the regime’s media have a history of twisting facts in favor of the regime, which means the real forecast for turnout is much lower.
All candidates have been actively involved in all regime’s crimes in the last 42 years, and in the eyes of the people, any election under the mullahs’ rule has no legitimacy.
One of the candidates is the current Judiciary Chief Ebrahim Raisi, best known for his direct role in the 1988 massacre, in which over 30,000 political prisoners were executed in a matter of weeks. Raisi was a key member of the notorious “Death Commissions,” a trio of regime officials who summoned political prisoners and sealed their fate in trials that lasted no more than a few minutes.
In such circumstances that the regime tries to impose an atmosphere of fear and repression, activities of the Resistance Units inspire hope and break the spell of the mullahs’ repression.
The Resistance Units bravely organize anti-regime activities on the daily basis across Iran.
