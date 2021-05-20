RLF Home Provides Designer Window Treatments
HARTFORD, CT, USA, May 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- RLF Home is pleased to announce that they provide designer window treatments at ready-made prices. They strive to help homeowners add a touch of style to any room in their home with the right window treatments.
At RLF Home, they carry a vast selection of styles, colors, and sizes to ensure their customers can find the ideal window treatments for any room in their home. Whether they need window treatments for the living room, kitchen, master bedroom, or children’s bedrooms, there are options that will match any style of home decor. Customers can choose from a number of styles, including extra-long, rod pocket panels, banded drapery, velvet drapery, valances, and more.
In addition to their designer window treatments, they carry a selection of shams, duvets, bed skirts, shower curtains, decorative pillows, and more to help their customers fully coordinate the entire room. Customers can easily browse through the selection by choosing the style they want, as well as the color and fabric pattern that best suits their needs.
Anyone interested in learning about the designer window treatments can find out more by visiting the RLF Home website or calling 1-860-951-8110 ext. 16.
About RLF Home: RLF Home is a home decor company that specializes in designer window treatments, as well as other home decor for the bedroom and bathroom. They also carry a line of accessories that complement the colors and styles of other decor items. With a retail store and custom options available, customers can always get exactly what they need.
Company: RLF Home
Address: 30 Bartholomew Avenue
City: Hartford
State: CT
Zip code: 06106
Telephone number: 1-860-951-8110 ext. 16
Email address: customerservice@rlfhome.com
Zach
At RLF Home, they carry a vast selection of styles, colors, and sizes to ensure their customers can find the ideal window treatments for any room in their home. Whether they need window treatments for the living room, kitchen, master bedroom, or children’s bedrooms, there are options that will match any style of home decor. Customers can choose from a number of styles, including extra-long, rod pocket panels, banded drapery, velvet drapery, valances, and more.
In addition to their designer window treatments, they carry a selection of shams, duvets, bed skirts, shower curtains, decorative pillows, and more to help their customers fully coordinate the entire room. Customers can easily browse through the selection by choosing the style they want, as well as the color and fabric pattern that best suits their needs.
Anyone interested in learning about the designer window treatments can find out more by visiting the RLF Home website or calling 1-860-951-8110 ext. 16.
About RLF Home: RLF Home is a home decor company that specializes in designer window treatments, as well as other home decor for the bedroom and bathroom. They also carry a line of accessories that complement the colors and styles of other decor items. With a retail store and custom options available, customers can always get exactly what they need.
Company: RLF Home
Address: 30 Bartholomew Avenue
City: Hartford
State: CT
Zip code: 06106
Telephone number: 1-860-951-8110 ext. 16
Email address: customerservice@rlfhome.com
Zach
RLF Home
+1 860.951.8110
email us here