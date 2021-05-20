Man Pledges to Run 120 Miles In 24 Hours

An Atlanta Man sets out on the ultra marathon in support of black special needs children

ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- One in five children are born with learning disabilities. Breon Thomas is setting out on a challenging ultra marathon to raise awareness and money to support Black special needs boys.The event held by 1N5ULTRA will take place in Atlanta, GA on June 25 - completing in 24 hours on June 26. Breon Thomas has pledged to run 120 miles from Atlanta, GA to his hometown of Chattanooga, TN. Breon is running this ultra marathon to call attention to black special needs boys and the need for more support in their enrichment and growth.Breon is committed to this pledge and is motivated by something his grandmother always said to him, “You can do anything you put your mind to.” He is hoping the event will benefit the young special needs community.The IN5ULTRA ultra marathon has garnered a lot of community support. Sponsors include Never Accept Less, Grind Over Disability, She Trucking, Nothing But Net, See Him Xpediters and JT Hustlez.Highlights of 1N5ULTRA Marathon120 Mile Ultra MarathonBreon Thomas plans to complete the ultra marathon in 24 hoursThe 1N5ULTRA Marathon is set to raise awareness and funding for black special needs boys.For more information on 1N5ULTRA visit their website www.seehim.enterprises . Follow Breon’s journey on 1N5ULTRA’s Instagram page About 1N5ULTRA: 1N5ULTRA is an Ultra Marathon event taking place on June 25- June 26. Chattanooga native Breon Thomas pledges to run 120 miles in 24 hours to raise awareness about the need for more support from the black community’s special needs children.