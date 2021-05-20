Spanner Mainnet and Dapp launch will set the stage for borderless collaboration

Spanner’s Mainnet and Dapp launch features all the essential elements to help users and projects collaborate with DPOs.

/EIN News/ -- Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, May 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The rising blockchain project Spanner Protocol, built on Polkadot Substrate, has just released their Mainnet and Decentralized Application (Dapp) to enable truly borderless collaboration.

With the infrastructure and user application live, anyone can create decentralized organizations to collaborate via their Decentralized Programmable Organizations (DPO), a highly programmable Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO) designed for operational efficiency, configurable organizational structures and infinite scalability. According to Polychain Founder and CEO Olaf Carlson-Wee in a Decrypt article , “DAOs are poised to be the second big breakthrough in the blockchain space after digital cash.” From just a year and a half ago, DAOs raised approximately $1B USD and now it’s roughly $75B. “We’re at $75 billion today, this number is easily going to go to a trillion… In a pretty short time.” Praising the DAO’s “ability for global capital coordination and allocation”, Carlson-Wee predicts that DAOs will mature to tackle broader challenges but to do so, DAOs must evolve to be more customizable and composable. To further this, DPOs have been designed for programmability and can be connected to create larger communities all working towards a common goal. They provide the tools for anyone to raise capital, enforce agreements and manage their organization with transparency and fairness, guaranteed by the Spanner blockchain, and will be a viable alternative to traditional companies and current DAOs in the future.

Unlike traditional companies, DPOs are decentralized and all actions transparent and permanently stored on a blockchain. This balances out the typical information asymmetry that exists between employees and employers. DAOs currently use governance systems where its members try to govern the direction of the DAO based on proposals and vote with tokens. The outcome of these proposals are not guaranteed and require developers to implement normally at a much later date. DPOs are the equilibrium between the operational efficiencies of traditional companies and the transparency and fairness of DAOs. This empowers the individual to leverage the organizational benefits of companies, such as fundraising and resource allocation, as if they were a multinational corporation. The organization can be as simple as a small project or as complex as a company. At the current state, Spanner DPOs enable users to form organizations that can crowdfund for crypto/blockchain assets. DPOs can crowdfund for an NFT together or pool tokens to stake on another blockchain. The team is actively working on extending the DPO’s capabilities to target crypto assets on the most popular blockchains as well as on real-world assets via Oracle chains. As DPOs continue to mature, they will have the ability to collaborate on anything, be accessed by anyone and grow to any scale in order to enable borderless collaboration for everyone.

Welcoming the new wave of adoption



Spanner’s Mainnet and Dapp launch features all the essential elements to help users and projects collaborate with DPOs. DPO v1 focuses on collaboration via crowdfunding which is strategic to introducing crypto and blockchain to first-time dapp users. By structuring incentives for crypto enthusiasts to refer friends to their DPOs, referrers will be economically incentivized to guide new users through typical adoption obstacles such as wallets and signers, purchasing crypto, dapp workflows and reviewing transactions on block explorers in order to invite them into their DPOs. Because of this, DPOs will pave the way for mainstream adoption of crypto which benefits not only the Polkadot ecosystem but the crypto space at large.

The value of community crowdfunding in a rapidly growing crypto environment



The popularity of crypto projects in recent years with institutional adoption and increasing curiosity of retail investors has caused hyperbolic premiums on most crypto assets. The increasing demand for tokens from Launchpads and Initial Dex Offerings (IDOs) has surged purchasing requirements to levels unattainable by most people. A clear example would be the NFT craze where NFT prices went to tens of millions. DPOs enable people to program an organization that can crowdfund for such assets by splitting the cost among members, configuring the incentives to encourage participation and creating the structure to govern the organization making it more accessible to everyone.

Interested in being a part of the borderless future?



With the Mainnet released and Dapp launched, Spanner will be focusing on developing DPO capabilities that will further improve it’s programmability. Early in the roadmap the project will develop features and partnerships to allow it to target cross-chain assets as a DPO community. To further this as well as to leverage Polkadot’s blockchain security, Spanner intends to acquire a Polkadot Parachain slot and to be fully interoperable with the Polkadot ecosystem. Late Q3 2021, Spanner will release open project onboarding for projects and companies experimenting with crypto to mint assets, provision liquidity in Spanner’s decentralized exchange (DEX) and create vibrant communities via DPO crowdfunding benefiting all associated with the Spanner ecosystem. With both new and existing projects using DPOs to fundraise, grow their communities and govern their protocols, DPOs will become a common way to incentivize, govern and guarantee settlement of contribution rewards for collaborations of all sizes in the future powered by the Spanner blockchain and BOLT token.

You can participate in this borderless future by joining Spanner’s BulletTrain campaign. Earn BOLT rewards for your participation to prepare for a world of decentralized organizations working alongside traditional companies. Board the BulletTrain to earn 30-92% APY on your BOLT deposit. Yields depend on the train cabin, each with their own entry requirements but you can leverage DPOs to purchase cabins with the highest yields. Create your incentives, refer your friends and get rewarded for your contribution! The BOLT token will enable you to create and manage your DPOs, and to have access to all future projects building on Spanner. Come join Spanner in their BulletTrain campaign today to earn a 10 BOLT landing bonus.

