PLDO Employment Lawyers To Host Free Webinar on “Navigating COVID-19 Vaccination Issues in the Workplace”
Live webcast is scheduled for Wednesday, June 23, 2021 from Noon to 1:00 p.m. (EDT).
This is new legal territory for employers with more questions than answers. This webinar will provide clarity to help guide employers create new employee policies that comply with the law.”JOHNSTON, RHODE ISLAND, USA, May 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pannone Lopes Devereaux & O’Gara LLC (PLDO) partners and prominent employment lawyers and litigators Brian J. Lamoureux and Matthew C. Reeber will host a free webinar entitled, “One Shot Or Two? How Employers Should Navigate Vaccination Issues in the Workplace” on Wednesday, June 23, 2021 from noon to 1:00 p.m. (EDT). The two attorneys will cover legal issues facing employers regarding COVID-19 vaccinations for their employees and if mandating vaccines is allowable under the law. They will also provide guidance to employers about the evolving state and federal compliance requirements, how best to address issues such as requesting proof of vaccination for current employees or new hires, and other workplace policies. For more information and to register, please visit https://www.pldolaw.com/webinar-vaccinate/.
— Matthew C. Reeber, PLDO Partner
“This is new legal territory for employers with more questions than answers,” said Attorney Reeber. “It is rapidly evolving with a patchwork of state-specific requirements causing confusion and uncertainty. This webinar will bring clarity to the legal issues employers are facing to help guide decision-makers create and implement new employee policies that comply with the law.”
Attorney Lamoureux agreed, noting that, “Employers are in the unfortunate position of having to figure out these complex issues on the fly. We hope our webinar will provide some clarity to employers and give them some potential paths forward on this issue.”
Attorney Lamoureux is a member of PLDO’s Employment, Litigation, Cyber Law, and Corporate & Business Teams. His extensive practice areas include complex commercial litigation, employment law, construction law, social media law, and creditors’ rights. In addition to being an accomplished business litigator, he is a frequent guest speaker, published author and broadcast commentator on cybersecurity and social and digital media legal issues in the news, having made appearances on WPRI-TV, WJAR-TV, WPRO-AM, MYRI-TV, and NECN-TV. He also created and teaches an MBA-level course called “Digital and Social Media in the Business Environment” at his alma mater, Providence College, where he is also a Practitioner Faculty member. In 2011, he was honored for his achievements by Providence Business News with a 40 Under Forty award. And, in 2019, he received Providence College’s Excellence in Teaching award. He holds a Master of Arts degree in Political Science from the University of Rhode Island and earned his J.D., magna cum laude, from the Syracuse University College of Law. At the same time, he received a Master of Public Administration from the Maxwell School of Citizenship and Public Affairs. He is qualified to serve as a receiver in Rhode Island Superior Court. To contact Attorney Lamoureux, call 401-824-5155 or email bjl@pldolaw.com.
Attorney Reeber is a member of the firm’s Employment Law and Litigation Teams. He is a frequent speaker and published author about multiple employment law issues and advisor to employers concerning workplace legal matters, including issues related to the COVID-19 pandemic. He has handled numerous cases arising under state and federal anti-discrimination and anti-retaliation statutes, wage and hour statutes, whistleblower statutes, family and medical leave statutes, unemployment compensation statutes and claims for wrongful termination. As part of his practice, he appears before state and federal courts, as well as administrative and regulatory agencies on behalf of his clients. He earned his J.D. from Tulane University School of Law in New Orleans and is admitted to practice law in Rhode Island, Massachusetts, Connecticut and New York. His litigation practice in Rhode Island was selected by his peers to be named in The Best Lawyers in America® 2021 edition. To contact Attorney Reeber, please call 401-824-5105 or email mreeber@pldolaw.com.
To learn more about PLDO, visit www.pldolaw.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.
ABOUT PANNONE LOPES DEVEREAUX & O'GARA LLC
Pannone Lopes Devereaux & O’Gara (“PLDO”) attorneys are highly skilled with a proven track record of achievement representing clients with respect to complex matters in a wide range of disciplines and industries. The founders of PLDO were formerly partners in an international law firm and are trained in multiple disciplines. The primary areas of practice for the firm include business law, special masterships, employment law, civil litigation, real estate development, commercial lending, municipal law, nonprofit law, cyber law, health care law, white collar defense, estate planning, probate administration and trust litigation. The core values of respect, integrity, quality service and responsiveness are stressed each day at PLDO and the firm is committed to supporting the community in a meaningful way. The firm has offices in Rhode Island, Massachusetts and Florida. For more information, visit www.pldolaw.com.
Clare Eckert
Pannone Lopes Devereaux & O'Gara LLC
+1 401-855-2601
email us here