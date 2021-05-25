Iron Valley Real Estate at the Beach Announces Lowest Commission Splits in Delmarva (Delaware, Maryland, Virginia)
US & UK, May 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Iron Valley Real Estate At The Beach has enjoyed consistent growth. In this past year, the agency has gone from zero to 30 agents, giving it a place among the top 10 real estate agents in terms of sales volumes in the area. As major real estate disruptors, the agency is hiring real estate agents.
All predictions indicate that the home sales market will continue to thrive in the next two years. Factoring in a real estate agent commission split with a broker is unavoidable to offer administrative and technological support - an investment towards the success of each agent. By keeping these commission splits low, Iron Valley Real Estate At The Beach is committed to success for each one of its agents.
Several factors are contributing to the continued interest in homes in the greater Delmarva area. Buying decisions are currently influenced by the lower borrowing rates and the workplace changes caused by the pandemic. People working from home in metropolitan areas near the greater area are showing a keen interest in getting out of their cities. Moreover, they don’t want to move too far away.
Some of the most popular beach areas right now are Lewes, Rehoboth, Bethany and Ocean City, MD. Families are not the only buyers; the scenic area is peaceful and continues to attract retirees. Iron Valley Real Estate At The Beach is currently one of the market disruptors in the Delmarva real estate industry. Their best commission split real estate policy makes them a popular choice for realtors, and the brokerage is hiring real estate agents right now.
Over the last year, the agency has achieved phenomenal growth. This is reflected in the number of agents they currently employ – they have gone from zero to 30 agents in such a short time. Within a year, the agency also climbed into the 10 ten sales position!
“Our services include direct interaction with ownership, and use of our online sales platform Cinc Pro” said Jay Lesko, owner of Iron Valley Real Estate At The Beach. “We are proud to run a real estate agency that is both locally owned and operated. Everyone here is passionate about real estate. What separates us from everyone else is our personalized 1-on-1 coaching and the favorable real estate agent commission split with brokers - at $299 per month and $395 per transaction.”
Agent services provide many invaluable services, and these include ensuring the seller makes a quick sale and the buyer gets their dream home. What many people don’t realize is that estate agents represent people buying or selling one of their largest assets. The agency has attracted some high-achieving agents because it offers the best commission split real estate. In exchange, personalized coaching is a priority for agents wanting to join Iron Valley Real Estate. They also ensure a wonderful environment to work from.
Real estate commissions split with a broker have varying levels or percentages across the industry. Brokers offer various invaluable services in exchange, including support, desk space, training, and referrals.
Often, agents prefer to work for brokers that charge 0% of their realtor's commission, but they must pay other fixed rates on a monthly or yearly basis. These include administrative and risk reduction fees that can work out costing them about the same.
Real estate brokerage firm Iron Valley Real Estate At The Beach may charge the lowest real estate agent commission split with a broker, but it supports the best training and support in exchange. The growth of their agent numbers and sales volumes in Delaware both demonstrate the success of their model.
Iron Valley Real Estate At The Beach’s owner, Jay Lesko, comes to the real estate market after 20 years as a risk management professional in the financial services industry. His passion for real estate started many years ago, making his transition to becoming a Realtor inevitable. He brings a personalized approach to the important real estate process of buying and selling a home while offering the best commission split real estate for agents.
Personalized care is vital to the services offered by the agency. Buyers and sellers can expect the ultimate customer experience. This means the agents negotiate the best deals by using advanced analytics to price homes according to market value. Sellers are assured of fetching the best possible price and a quick sale. Homes are marketed to bring the most likely purchasers and the agency has a pool of prospective buyers at the ready.
Jay Lesko
