Big news for the Big Data Industry: LightningChart® JS achieved a 10 Million data point-rendering capacity/sec.
LighningChart® data visualization library for JavaScript upgraded the Big Data industry capacity with rendering performance of over 10 million data points/sec.KUOPIO, FINLAND, May 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In May 2021, our LightningChart® team of Data Scientists and Software Engineers found the solution to a major problem in the constantly evolving data visualization industry: live rendering of large datasets, in a data rate unseen in JavaScript and web controls world before.
Since LightningChart® JS first release in 2019, we knew that charting components in the JavaScript industry were highly competed and LightningChart® JS library would have to be an industry changer to make a real difference.
Major demanding, and life-changing, industries constantly require a visualization capacity that enables them to display data in a variety of charts. For instance, the medical industry requires real-time monitoring applications as well as 3D graphics that allow them to visualize biomedical data accurately and informative.
So, we wanted to ensure that LightningChart® is able to display data uninterruptedly and contribute to the most demanding industries, such as Medical Applications, Aerospace, and Defense, Vibration Research, or Industrial Automation.
To make sure we were completely right about our major achievement; we performed a comparison test between LightningChart® JS and major industry competitors. The results exceeded our expectations.
LightningChart® JS did not only display over new 10,000,000 data points/sec in real-time, but it kept the memory footprint to the lowest CPU overhead and incredibly fast mouse-response interactions.
The test was performed for line charts and focused on measuring: 1) initial rendering delay, 2) Frames Per Second, 3) Timeout Delay, and 4) Heap Size (MB).
The results of the test indicated that implementing LightningChart® on a high-end desktop PC, can keep over 30 FPS and data rates of over 10 million data points per second.
Additionally, the advanced LightningChart® JS library is roughly 700 times faster than the average of competitors.
As we want to support the industry, we currently provide an entirely free community license that we hope can help all developers to continue working on their personal data visualization projects at a zero cost.
Happy coding!
“LightningChart® is a trademark from Arction Ltd. a pioneer in high-performance charting, who introduced the fastest, GPU accelerated charts, already in 2009 for Microsoft .NET technologies. LightningChart® team has studied different technologies as well as prototyped, researched, and innovated new algorithms, which are now part of LightningChart® product lines. Our mission is to produce the absolute best performance for advanced applications in demanding industries. LightningChart® JS product line was released in 2019 and is developed full-time by a team of Data Scientists and Software Developers.”
#DataVisualization #JavaScript #Charting #WebCharts #Charts #WorldRecord #BigData #RealTimeData #LineCharts #JavascriptCharts
Pasi Tuomainen
Arction Ltd.
+358 453150905
pasi.tuomainen@lightningchart.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn