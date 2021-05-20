Uganda Rugby Cranes XV team to start training

The Rugby Cranes XV management has selected 70 players from 11 rugby clubs to the first national team training session at Kyadondo at 8:00am on 22nd May. This will mainly be a screening, profiling and testing session and it is from this session that 32 players will be selected for the official training camps outside Kampala in preparation of the International games starting in June.

With the Rugby Cranes coach, Robert Sseguya currently hospitalized, the Uganda Rugby Union executive committee has appointed experienced Coach Robert Musinguzi to assist Coach Brian Makalama. Coach ‘Bobby’ as he is fondly called will have to immediately take the players focus away from the goings on off pitch and try together with Brian to steer the team back to focus on the tasks ahead.

List of the 70 players for training:

Steven Kinyera, Francis Mukundane, Allan Alango, Daniel Nshiyimana, Zachariah Bol,David Agassi, Morgan Odoch, Collins Kimbowa, Saul Kivumbi, Brian Odongo, Wilobo Mukili, Faragi Odugo, Trevor Maina, Jude Juuko, Robert Aziku, Emmaneul Ecodu, Arthur Mpande, Brian Asaba, Aaron Jurua, Josiah Ssempeke, James Ijongat, Derrick Tukwasibwe,Edgar Seruwagi, Justin Kimon, Alhaji Manano, Conrad Mukwaya, Daudi Ssemwami, Karim Arinaitwe,Ivan Kabagambe, Kenneth Matovu, Nathan Bwambale, Sunday Jaguar, Abel Agum, Frank Kidega, Sydney Gongodyo, Moses Ziwa, Isaac Rujumba, Stephen Alul, Conrad Wanyama, Ivan Magomu, Timothy Odongo, Timothy Kisiga, Haruna Muhammad, Amos Asimile, Spencer Muhiirwe, Santos Ssenteze, Ronald Kanyanya , Aziz Khan, Scott Oluoch, Paul Epilo, Jordan Bongomin, Innocent Gwokto, Claude Otema, Sean Mubiru, Peter Bisaso, Jacob Ocen, James Okello, Charles Tomusange, John Echeru, Tawfiq Bagalana, Maxwell Ebonga, Denis Etwau, Aziz Bagalana, Eliphaz Emong, Brian Oroma, Joachim Chissano, Andrew Olweny, Edgar Kairu, David Patrick Ntambazi Semu , Samuel Wamala,Mark Omoding and Nicholas Kato.

Quote from Coach Brian Makalama:

”It is exciting to meet the group of players on Saturday. I am curious to see who will honor the call-up since that will be our first training session. First sessions are usually challenging because it sets pace on the rest of our contact.”

Quote from Coach Robert Musinguzi:

”It is huge honour to be chosen to work with the national team. As a coach, the opportunity to work with the top players and coaches in the country is something very exciting. I have worked with Coach Brain Makalama before at club level and I am looking forward to another enjoyable, memorable and ultimately successful experience with him at the National level.”

Media Contact: Bwaha +256 778 340143

Rugby@APO-opa.com