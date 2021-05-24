CLINE AND JACKSON SIGN A FOUR-BOOK PUBLISHING DEAL
Cline and Jackson sign contract with Tuscany Bay Books to publish and release four new illustrated children's books this year.
I still can't believe it. It doesn't seem real. I'm so excited and grateful for the opportunity.”NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, May 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Maxy Award winning authors, Thornton Cline, Mary Elizabeth Jackson along with 17-year-old illustrator, Lilly Grace Jackson have signed a four-book publishing contract with Tuscany Bay Books. Hendersonville, Tennessee resident, Alice Antime illustrated three of the four children's books: "Perfectly Precious Poohlicious"; "Poohlicious: Look at Me"; "Poohlicious: The Wonder of Me!" Lily Grace Jackson illustrated the middle reader book, "Cheers from Heaven". The launch book release date for the Poohlicious series is June 2. "Cheers from Heaven" will be released in September of this year.
— Lily Grace Jackson
Thornton Cline has been nominated multiple times for Grammy and Dove Awards. Cline has received a platinum award for certified sales of one million units for his hit song, “Love is the Reason”. Cline has been honored with “Songwriter of the Year” twice in a row. Thornton Cline has had his songs recorded by Engelbert Humperdinck, Gloria Gaynor, Rebecca Holden, Gary Puckett (The Union Gap), Tim Murphy, Billy and Sarah Gaines, Ray Peterson, and 150 independent and major artists. Many of his tunes have reached the top of the charts. Cline is a traditionally published author of 32 fiction and non-fiction books. Thornton Cline was awarded the prestigious Maxy Award (first place) in 2016 for "Children's Book of the Year". Recently, Cline was inducted into the TSAI Songwriters Hall of Fame in Nashville.
Mary Elizabeth Jackson is an award-winning author of four traditionally published books. Jackson focuses on writing empowering books for kids and is working on an eight-book series with Cline for children as well as books for the special need’s community and a motivational book for adults. Jackson is also a ghostwriter, book collaborator and the voice for the Sports2gether app. Jackson is the co- founder and co-host of Writers Corner Live TV Show and Special Needs TV Shows on Amazon Live, Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and YouTube. Writers Corner Live features author interviews from debut authors to New York Times bestsellers and everything about writing all the way to getting published. Special Needs TV features interviews and resources for parents, families, and caregivers. Jackson is an ambassador advocate for AutismTn. Mrs. Jackson has been featured and interviewed on national and international radio shows including Sirius XM and iHeart radio as well as numerous Podcasts and TV shows. Mrs. Jackson is a busy mom and wife. She loves nature, being creative with anything funny, and inspiring others to believe in themselves. She lives with her hubby, three kids, and dog in the Nashville area.
Lily Grace Jackson is a rising senior in high school and has been drawing since she was two years old. She is a newly published illustrator of "Mrs. P Your Hair’s on Fire", and "Mrs. P Who Stole My Keys?" (INtense Publishing), a 30-book series. She illustrated "Lizzie the Librarian" (Tuscany Bay Books May 2021) and "Cheers from Heaven" (Tuscany Bay Books). Miss Jackson is currently working on two YA fantasy books she is writing and illustrating herself. Lily has taught and will teach beginner digital art class at The Hendersonville (TN) and Gallatin (TN) Public Libraries. Her art work has showcased in the Hendersonville Public Library and will be on display in July 2021 at the Gallatin Public Library. Miss Jackson has performed in musical theater since she was nine years old, and plays the cello, violin, piccolo and piano. She currently has a single released with her sister, Alyssa Jackson titled, "You Shine Through" on iTunes and you can find them @Jacksonsistersmusic on Facebook.
Alice Antimie is an award winning illustrator of five published books. Her books are published by Tuscany Bay Books and SYP Publishing. She is a resident of Hendersonville, Tennessee.
For more information contact Jim Christina with Tuscany Bay Books at JimChristina@yahoo.com
