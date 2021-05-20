Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 497 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 220,209 in the last 365 days.

Regulated products: webinar series to support applicants

The entry into application of the Transparency Regulation has introduced new services, processes and provisions throughout the application lifecycle which affect – among others – business operators and applicants, including small and medium-sized enterprises. 

To help applicants and other stakeholders better understand the new requirements, EFSA is organising a series of webinars to explain the phases of the application procedure for each regulated product area.

Presenters will explain the individual steps of the procedure for each food sector and address questions on issues encountered by applicants in recent months.

The webinars are targeted at applicants, business operators, small and medium-sized enterprises, and laboratory/testing facilities working in the regulated products areas. The events are open to the public and participants will be able to submit questions during dedicated Q&A sessions.

The first webinar is scheduled for 4 June on the application procedure for food enzymes, food flavourings and food additives. The provisional calendar of the webinar series is available here and will be kept regularly updated (please note that the schedule may be subject to change).

You just read:

Regulated products: webinar series to support applicants

Distribution channels: Food & Beverage Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.