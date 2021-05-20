Regulated products: webinar series to support applicants

The entry into application of the Transparency Regulation has introduced new services, processes and provisions throughout the application lifecycle which affect – among others – business operators and applicants, including small and medium-sized enterprises.

To help applicants and other stakeholders better understand the new requirements, EFSA is organising a series of webinars to explain the phases of the application procedure for each regulated product area.

Presenters will explain the individual steps of the procedure for each food sector and address questions on issues encountered by applicants in recent months.

The webinars are targeted at applicants, business operators, small and medium-sized enterprises, and laboratory/testing facilities working in the regulated products areas. The events are open to the public and participants will be able to submit questions during dedicated Q&A sessions.

The first webinar is scheduled for 4 June on the application procedure for food enzymes, food flavourings and food additives. The provisional calendar of the webinar series is available here and will be kept regularly updated (please note that the schedule may be subject to change).