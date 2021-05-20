Rutland Barracks/Death Investigation

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 21B401905

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Det Trooper Marina Pacilio/ Det Sgt Lauren Ronan

STATION: Shaftsbury

CONTACT#: 802-442-5421

DATE/TIME: May 19th 2021 appx 1430 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Otter Creek fishing access (US RT 7/Holland Rd Mt Tabor)

VICTIM: James Woods

AGE: 67

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: West Rutland, Vermont

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

Troopers received a call at approximately 1430 hours for a report of a male who

had fallen into Otter Creek while fishing. The male victim, later identified as

James Woods was pulled from the water by a witness who observed the fall. The

witness contacted 911 and attempts at resuscitation were made by the witness and

Northshire rescue. Resuscitation was unsuccessful and Woods was pronounced

deceased on the scene. Troopers and the Bureau of Criminal Investigations

responded to the scene. Preliminary investigation by the State Police

determined Woods had been fishing alone and he was attempting to release a fish when he fell forward into the water. The fall into the water was approximately 3 feet. The reason for the fall is unknown at this time.

The victim's body was being taken to the Chief Medical Examiner's Office in

Burlington for an autopsy to determine the cause and manner of death.

No further information is available at this time

Detective Sergeant Lauren Ronan

Vermont State Police Shaftsbury

96 Airport Rd

Shaftsbury VT 05262

802-442-5421

Cell: 802-793-5720