Rutland Barracks/Death Investigation
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 21B401905
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Det Trooper Marina Pacilio/ Det Sgt Lauren Ronan
STATION: Shaftsbury
CONTACT#: 802-442-5421
DATE/TIME: May 19th 2021 appx 1430 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Otter Creek fishing access (US RT 7/Holland Rd Mt Tabor)
VICTIM: James Woods
AGE: 67
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: West Rutland, Vermont
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
Troopers received a call at approximately 1430 hours for a report of a male who
had fallen into Otter Creek while fishing. The male victim, later identified as
James Woods was pulled from the water by a witness who observed the fall. The
witness contacted 911 and attempts at resuscitation were made by the witness and
Northshire rescue. Resuscitation was unsuccessful and Woods was pronounced
deceased on the scene. Troopers and the Bureau of Criminal Investigations
responded to the scene. Preliminary investigation by the State Police
determined Woods had been fishing alone and he was attempting to release a fish when he fell forward into the water. The fall into the water was approximately 3 feet. The reason for the fall is unknown at this time.
The victim's body was being taken to the Chief Medical Examiner's Office in
Burlington for an autopsy to determine the cause and manner of death.
No further information is available at this time
Detective Sergeant Lauren Ronan
Vermont State Police Shaftsbury
96 Airport Rd
Shaftsbury VT 05262
802-442-5421
Cell: 802-793-5720