Southbound Revive I-5 project in Seattle starts May 24

Work will replace 40 expansion joints, resurface 1.25 miles between I-90 and Spokane Street

SEATTLE – Revive I-5 hits its full stride next week when major repaving and expansion joint replacement work begins on southbound Interstate 5 between Interstate 90 and Spokane Street. This important preservation work will continue through fall 2022.

Beginning Monday, May 24, contractor crews working for the Washington State Department of Transportation will start a two-phase project to rehabilitate the freeway. This is similar to work that was done on northbound I-5 in 2019. It is the first major work on this section in more than 55 years.

“Interstate 5 is vitally important to our local economy,” said WSDOT Project Engineer James Harper. “The freeway has held up well since it was opened in the mid-1960s, but some recent emergency expansion joint repairs are a sure sign this work is needed now. Repaving and repairing expansion joints will keep it in good condition.”

Travelers should plan ahead Until mid-July, people who use southbound I-5 should expect weeknight lane and ramp closures between at 7 p.m. and 5 a.m. Weekend-long lane reductions may start as soon as mid-June. Those will begin at 7 p.m. Fridays and continue through 5 a.m. Mondays.

Weekend dates have not been announced, but work will not be allowed on holiday weekends or weekends when there are major events expected to draw large crowds to the stadium district or downtown Seattle.

Preserving I-5 The first phase of this $25.7 million project involves removing a thin layer of worn out concrete on a 1.25-mile section of the freeway. Contractor crews from C.A. Carey Corporation will then repave this section with a new layer of concrete. All this work will take place overnight.

Once the repaving is complete, the crews will replace 40 expansion joints between I-90 and Spokane Street, plus one joint on I-90 over I-5. This work is expected to start in mid-July, although exact dates have not yet been announced. It will require up to 16 weekend-long lane reductions, including one full southbound weekend closure, between this summer and fall 2022.

People traveling in this area can find updated traffic information on the Seattle area construction webpage and the @WSDOT_traffic Twitter feed.