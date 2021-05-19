Reps. Jan Schakowsky and Vern Buchanan Applauded by Horse Protection Leaders for Introducing Anti-Horse Slaughter Bill
Similar Bill obtained 237 cosponsors in the 116th Congress
America was built on the backs of horses and they deserve better than to be shot in the head with a bolt and served up as slabs of meat on foreign dinner plates.”WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, U.S. Representatives Jan Schakowsky, D-Ill., and Vern Buchanan, R-Fla., introduced the Save America's Forgotten Equines (SAFE) Act to end the slaughter of American horses for human consumption. The legislation would prohibit the sale and transport of equines for slaughter, effectively preventing horse slaughter plants from operating in the U.S. and cracking down on the export of horses across the border to Mexico and Canada for this purpose.
“America was built on the backs of horses and they deserve better than to be shot in the head with a bolt and served up as slabs of meat on foreign dinner plates,” said Marty Irby, executive director at Animal Wellness Action who was recently honored by Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth, II for his work to protect horses. “Anti-horse slaughter legislation passed the U.S. House more than a decade ago and the 117th Congress should move the SAFE Act quickly to a vote.”
“Horses occupy a special place in American history and culture, and that is reflected in broad public opposition to slaughtering them for human consumption,” said Scott Beckstead, director of campaigns at the Center for a Humane Economy and Animal Wellness Action. “We are grateful to Representatives Schakowsky and Buchanan for introducing legislation to protect our iconic equines from the predatory horse slaughter industry.”
Tens of thousands of horses are exported for slaughter each year, and every aspect is fraught with suffering for the horses that fall victim to this predatory industry. “Kill buyers” gather horses to cram into their trucks, usually from auctions or individuals seeking to rehome or sell their horse, and they often misrepresent their true intentions. The horses are then often transported for over 24 hours without food, water, or rest. At the slaughter plant, their suffering may intensify as these terrified animals are known to endure multiple blows to the head in attempts to render them unconscious. Polling shows that public opinion falls solidly in favor of banning the practice.
“For centuries, horses have embodied the spirit of American freedom and pride,” said Rep. Jan Schakowsky, D-Ill. “They are our companions, work partners, entertainers, and athletes. With such a special place in our nation’s history it’s beyond time that we end the brutal practice of slaughtering these majestic creatures as food for humans. I am proud to reintroduce the SAFE Act with Congressman Buchanan and offer legislation that will finally close a loophole to end the slaughter of American horses for human consumption, both domestically and abroad.”
“The slaughter of horses for human consumption is a barbaric practice that has no place in America,” said Rep. Vern Buchanan, R-Fla. “I look forward to continuing to lead the effort with Congresswoman Schakowsky to ban domestic horse slaughter and end the export of horses abroad for the same purpose.”
Horses are not raised as food animals in the U.S., and they receive a number of medications and other drugs that make them unfit for human consumption. The SAFE Act also prevents millions of taxpayer dollars from being wasted to enable plants to operate in the U.S.
U.S. Senators Lindsey Graham (R-SC) and Bob Menendez (D-NJ) intend to introduce a similar bill in the Senate soon.
