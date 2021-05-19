Yoel Kessler: Tips for Maintaining Good Mental Health During Pandemic
Yoel Kessler On Tips for Maintaining Good Mental Health During PandemicISRAEL , May 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Yoel Kessler has some great tips for maintaining good mental health during the pandemic. Living through a pandemic is a stressful event, and it only happens once every hundred years or so. When it does happen, no one is prepared, nor does anyone know what to do with themselves.
We all have lives — we get up in the morning, go to work or go to school, come home, have dinner, spend time with the family, and start all over again the next day. Yoel Kessler said the disruption the pandemic has on our lives, in general, is awful.
People now find themselves working from home or unemployed, or even worse, out in the world working in the pandemic, making people anxious and fearful. At the same time, they may be bored sitting around at home. The stress is undoubtedly running high, and their mental health is being run by fear and anxiety.
Other people may feel like a prisoner in their own home. They are now home with their spouse and children, and while it is enjoyable to be with your family after a week or so, you’re close to pulling all your hair out. People ask themselves, “when did I become a teacher?” because part of your new life is teaching your children all day.
Your children, by the way, are just as bored at home isolated from their peers as you are being separated from friends and co-workers. The pandemic turned the world inside out, and while things are certainly getting better for the most part and some people have returned to work and children to school, it has still done a number on your mental health.
The best way to maintain good mental health during the pandemic is to try and stick to your normal home routine. Eat dinner at the same time as you did before, maintain the same bedtime routine and morning routine, including going to bed and getting up at the same time. This helps your mental health greatly because while almost everything else around you have changed, there are still a few consistent things you can depend on for normalcy.
Yoel Kessler suggests enjoying old hobbies and activities. If you love to read, spend time reading—Play board games with the family. Talk about your feelings about the pandemic and how it is affecting your life. This is an excellent exercise for all family members to participate in. Let your kids face time with their friends. If you have a one-hour-a-day phone rule, bend it, so they can stay connected to their peers.
Additionally, getting some exercise daily is important. Physical exercise causes your brain to release chemicals called endorphins. These chemicals have been shown to be protective against depression and anxiety.
It may also help if you also spent time talking to your friends and co-workers regularly. It may not seem like the real thing, but in this era of social distancing, preventing isolation is important.
While the COVID-19 pandemic is stressful for all of us, taking time each day to do some of these activities can help ease the burden.
