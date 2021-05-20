Tap Water Day 2021 Goes DIgital
Join in a Celebration of Our Drinking Water!
I am the Director of Water Quality for The Los Angeles Department of Water and Power. I want to wish everyone Happy Tap Water Day 2021. Cheers!”LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
— Razmik Manoukian
TAP WATER DAY 2021 GOES DIGITAL
JOIN IN A CELEBRATION OF OUR DRINKING WATER
In its sixth year, LA based Tap Water Day has gone digital. Presented by WeTap.org, Tap Water Day honors one of our most precious resource – Water. Founded in 2015 with a large and esteemed group of civic partners including: LADWP, Mayor Eric Garcetti, LA City Council, The CA State Resource Water Control Board, The CalEPA, The CA-Nevada American Water Works Association, The LA County Dept. of Public Health and WeTap.org, to mention just a few … Tap Water Day is a celebration for water!
Because of Covid19, this year’s event is virtual, streaming live from 10am-2:00pm PST, May 20, 2021. Please Join us as we recognize and honor the commitment to deliver safe drinking water to all Angelenos and throughout California with a day of digital interaction built around four strategic discussions, each presenting challenges faced and solutions offered, and the dedicated people that get the work done. As a virtual event you can participate in the whole day, tune in to the panel of your choice or visit the WeTap.org website where the content will be “Evergreen.”
Between panels experience the WATERFALL OF ART from LAUSD students and digital shout out “drop-ins”.
10:00 am PST
Public Water Fountains and Our Future:
Moderator: Nicholas Ryu, Mayor Garcetti’s office
Panelists: Serge Haddad, LADWP, Lance Oishi, StreetsLA,
Cathie Santo Domingo, LA Recreation & Parks
10:50 am PST
Connecting with Communities:
Moderator: Evelyn Wendel, WeTap,.org
Panelists: Lizette Arzola, Central City Neighborhood Partners,
Susana Coracero, CD Tech, Sue Sexton, ONEgeneration
11:52 am PST
Equity and Water Part 1:
12:35 pm PST
Equity and Water Part 2
Moderator: Susana Reyes, LADWP Commissioner
Panelists: Laurel Firestone, CA State Water Board, Gloria Medina, SCOPE
Founded in 2008, WeTap.org is committed to increase awareness, access and use of public drinking water and public drinking fountains to improve public health, economic justice and reduce dependence on single use plastic. This boutique nonprofit is a vital resource that connects public agencies and community groups with resources to increase strategic, informed and inspired engagement with our drinking water supply and the public drinking fountain. The WeTap Drinking Fountain Finder App helps residents and visitors locate community drinking fountains and filling stations. WeTap.org is proudly listed as a partner in LA Mayor Eric Garcetti’s Sustainability pLAn.
For more information see contact details below:
Evelyn Wendel
WeTap.Org
+1 310-922-3102
Evelyn@WeTap.org
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn