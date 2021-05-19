Catapult Adventure Park Group Announces Puyallup, Washington Location

Multi-Attraction Catapult Park - The Next Generation of Adventure Parks - Coming Soon to Puyallup, Washington

PUYALLUP, WASHINGTON, USA, May 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Catapult Adventure Park Group announced the planned opening of the second Catapult Adventure Park in Washington state. This adventure park - a next generation adventure park - will open in late summer 2021 in Puyallup, WA. The park will be located at 1405 E. Main Street, Puyallup, WA 98371 (old Safeway building). Catapult Federal Way will have over 30 unique activities. There are plenty of in-park party areas for birthdays, corporate team outings, church groups, sports teams or any size group. The adventure park is one of the largest in the USA with over 40,000 square feet of fun!

“We are very excited to announce the second Catapult location in Washington. There are many more Catapults in the pipeline and we will announce some of the locations very soon. We expect this Puyallup Catapult to add over 30 part-time, as well as several full-time jobs to Federal Way, WA” – Allan Jones – President of Catapult Adventure Park Group.

Catapult Adventure Park is thrilled to be coming to Puyallup, WA to provide a highly differentiated experience. This next generation park will include a variety of activities such as Ropes Course, Giant Airbag, Four Giant Slides, Dodgeball, Parkour, Wipe-Out, Interactive Game, Kid Zone with Huge Ball Pit, Gymnastics Tumble Tracks, Battle Beam, as well as Main Court.

Catapult Adventure Park Group is based in Charleston, SC USA.

Visit us at http://catapultadventurepark.com for more information.

Brett Wagner

Catapult Group

+1 843-743-5344