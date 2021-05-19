Former AG launches new podcast to inject sanity into political discourse
"First Principles with Phill Kline” will offer thoughtful, reasoned analysis of hot-button issues from one of the country’s foremost election hawksAMHERST, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Phill Kline – a former Kansas state legislator, prosecutor, and attorney general who has twice argued successfully before the United States Supreme Court – announced today the launch of his new podcast, “First Principles with Phill Kline.” In recent years, Kline has been actively engaged in efforts to combat government abuse of police powers, prevent partisan manipulation of elections, and stand up for the First Amendment – all of which are major points of emphasis in his new podcast.
“There are far too many irresponsible voices across the political spectrum who are inflaming passions and exacerbating divisions in order to gratify their own egos or pad their own pocketbooks, and this has the unfortunate effect of drowning out productive, respectful debate,” Kline said. “My goal is to help amplify the viewpoints of people who genuinely have the country’s best interests at heart and are engaged in the hard work that’s necessary to bridge partisan divides and restore common sense to our political discourse.”
The podcast will air weekly on all major distribution platforms, including Google Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube, and Stitcher. The first four episodes will be immediately available, and will feature the following guests:
• Ken Blackwell – former Ohio Secretary of State and Mayor of Cincinnati
• Kevin Sorbo – actor, director, and outspoken conservative Christian
• Courtney Kramer – Georgia attorney and Executive Director of True The Vote
• Jesse Morgan – truck driver and whistleblower who transported a truckload of completed ballots from New York to Central Pennsylvania while working for a USPS subcontractor in October 2020
“I’ve really enjoyed the conversations I’ve had with all of my guests, and I’m excited to share those conversations with the world,” Kline said. “I’m grateful to all of them for the good work they’re doing, and for taking the time to share their valuable insights and personal stories.”
Please visit: http://theamistadproject.org/first-principles-with-phill-kline/ for more information
