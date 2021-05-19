Action Taken by Governor Phil Scott on Legislation - May 18, 2021

On May 18, Governor Scott signed bills of the following titles:

H.108, An act relating to Vermont standards for issuing a Clean Water Act section 401 certification

S.20, An act relating to restrictions on perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances and other chemicals of concern in consumer products

On May 18, Governor Scott signed bills of the following titles and issued the statement, below:

H.210, An act relating to addressing disparities and promoting equity in the health care system

H.428, An act relating to hate-motivated crimes and misconduct

S.16, An act relating to the creation of the Task Force on Equitable and Inclusive School Environments

“Making Vermont a more inclusive and equitable place to live must continue to be a top priority for state government. Whether it’s in government, education, business, health care or in our personal lives, we all have a role to play in this critical work.

“I’m pleased to sign these bills, which help us take important steps forward. I also appreciate the work of my Racial Equity Taskforce, who helped devise recommendations that informed some of the work of the General Assembly when crafting this legislation.”

On May 18, Governor Scott also signed S.42, An act relating to establishing the Emergency Service Provider Wellness Commission, and issued the following statement:

“Vermonters rely on the work of our tireless EMS professionals and volunteers across the state. Their commitment to their communities and spirit of service embody the best of Vermont. That’s why, as we recognize EMS Week in Vermont, I’m honored to sign S.42, which creates a Commission to address the mental health care service and support needs of emergency service providers.

“It’s critical that we do all we can to take care of those who’ve worked so hard to be there when Vermonters are in need, and I look forward to the Commission beginning its work.”

To view a complete list of action on bills passed during the 2021 legislative session, click here.

