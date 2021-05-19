Celebration of International Astronomy Day with Canon Europe's space-themed craft kits

With a recent focus on space missions and space exploration going intergalactic, there’s a renewed interest in the solar system and astronomy. To help families learn about the solar system and inspire the next generation of space explorers, this International Astronomy Day (15th May 2021), Canon Europe (www.Canon-europe.com) has collaborated with TV presenter, author and world-class astronomer Mark Thompson (https://bit.ly/3wj3nWw), to share his tips connected to Canon’s Creative Park.

2021 has already showcased remarkable human achievements, such as the landing of NASA’s Perseverance Rover on Mars and Space X’s continued Starlink Mission. With more news set to lift off this year, interest in space exploration has spiked, with Twitter citing a 41% increase in conversation around astronomy and the starsi.

Amine Djouahra, Sales and Marketing Director at Canon Central and North Africa said, “Canon’s Creative Park has a wide selection of 3D space-themed (https://bit.ly/3hD9EIs) paper kits, wall hangings and planetary stickers to get creative with. Available to download for free and print from home, Creative Park helps families learn about space in a fun and engaging way."

Highlight assets include:

Mark Thompson’s insightful astro tips include:

Be observant and see if you can spot history: The moon can be seen from all corners of Earth, and millions watched as Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin became the first people to walk on its surface over fifty years ago. Canon’s Creative Park Apollo Lunar Module (https://bit.ly/3u2Xfjv) is an iconic celebration of this historic achievement. But did you know that the site where Apollo 11 landed was called the Sea of Tranquillity? To spot the Sea of Tranquillity, familiarise yourself by finding a map of the moon, such as on NASA’s (https://go.nasa.gov/3f05gBp) website and see if you can find it. It looks like a large grey patch on the lunar surface, but it isn’t actually a sea, it’s lava.

Map your journey: Mars is undoubtedly the next space destination humans will visit. The various rovers that have been mapping the surface, like Perseverance Rover which has just arrived, are essential in making this happen as we take our next step out among the stars. Send out a rover yourself using Creative Park's Mars Curiosity Rover (https://bit.ly/3yl5kU1).

To start your space journey, please visit: ( https://bit.ly/3frrP16 )

For families eager to explore Creative Park’s space selection, Canon’s PIXMA range (https://bit.ly/3wiUBYp) of inkjet printers make the perfect companion, thanks to its creative capabilities.

About Canon Central and North Africa: Canon Central and North Africa (CCNA) is a division within Canon Middle East FZ LLC (CME), a subsidiary of Canon Europe. The formation of CCNA in 2015 was a strategic step that aimed to enhance Canon’s business within the Africa region - by strengthening Canon’s in-country presence and focus. CCNA also demonstrates Canon’s commitment to operating closer to its customers and meeting their demands in the rapidly evolving African market.

Canon has been represented in the African continent for more than 15 years through distributors and partners that have successfully built a solid customer base in the region. CCNA ensures the provision of high quality, technologically advanced products that meet the requirements of Africa’s rapidly evolving marketplace. With over 100 employees, CCNA manages sales and marketing activities across 44 countries in Africa.

Canon’s corporate philosophy is Kyosei (https://bit.ly/3ftRshD) – ‘living and working together for the common good’. CCNA pursues sustainable business growth, focusing on reducing its own environmental impact and supporting customers to reduce theirs using Canon’s products, solutions and services. At Canon, we are pioneers, constantly redefining the world of imaging for the greater good. Through our technology and our spirit of innovation, we push the bounds of what is possible – helping us to see our world in ways we never have before. We help bring creativity to life, one image at a time. Because when we can see our world, we can transform it for the better.

For more information: www.Canon-CNA.com.