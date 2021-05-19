Coronavirus - Kenya: COVID-19 update (18 May 2021)

469 people have tested positive to the disease, from a sample size of 6,244 tested in the last 24 hours. The positivity rate is now 7.5%. Total confirmed positive cases are now 166,006 and cumulative tests so far conducted are 1,752,693.

New cases by County; Kisumu 102, Nairobi 77, Mombasa 27, Kericho 27, Siaya 18, Busia 18, Meru 17, Kisii 16, Nyeri 14, Kitui 13, Nyamira 12, Kilifi 12, Nandi 11, Uasin Gishu 10, Turkana 9, Bungoma 8, Makueni 8, Kakamega 7, Kiambu 7, Nakuru 6, Homa Bay 6, Murang’a 5, Embu 4,Laikipia 4, Machakos 4, Vihiga 4, Taita Taveta 3, Bomet 3, Kajiado 3, Trans Nzoia 3, West Pokot 3, Kirinyaga 2, Migori 2, Tharaka Nithi 2, Isiolo 1 and Marsabit 1.

43 patients have recovered from the disease, 29 from the Home Based & Isolation Care, while 14 are from various health facilities countrywide. Total recoveries now stand at 113,917 of which 82,806 are from Home Based Care & Isolation, & 31,111 are from various health facilities.

8 deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours, 3 of them having occurred on diverse dates within the last one month while 5 are from reports of facility audit records conducted in the last one month. This now pushes the cumulative fatalities to 3,021.

1,039 patients are currently admitted in various health facilities countrywide, while 4,714 patients are on Home Based Isolation and Care. 108 patients are in the ICU, 22 of whom are on ventilatory support and 71 on supplemental oxygen. 15 patients are under observation. Another 91 patients are separately on supplemental oxygen with 87 of them in general wards and 4 in High Dependency Units.