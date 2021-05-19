HomeDecoratingandMore Provides Artisan and Ethically Made Home Décor Items

The company utilizes global and heritage fabrics and materials to complement modern lifestyles and tastes.

MINDEN, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- HomeDecoratingandMore is pleased to announce the launch of its brand-new website, which showcases beautiful artisan and ethically made home décor.HomeDecoratingandMore is an online home décor shop that uses traditional global and heritage fabrics and materials, such as mud cloth and batik, to accessorize the home and complement modern lifestyles and tastes. Products sold by the company cover all of the basics of home décor, from throw pillows, soft furnishings, dining accessories, wall décor, and sculpture to fill the home and even workspaces.What truly sets HomeDecoratingandMore apart from the competition is that the company designs and makes all of their pieces locally and their mission to ensure all products purchased from artisans are under Fair Trade conditions and ecologically sustainable. Primarily sourcing in the US, the dynamic two sister-owned company searches the globe for home décor accessories that are high-quality, diverse, eco-friendly, and made with ethical standards.”“HomeDecoratingandMore is definitely a company for those that are looking for beautiful and practical pieces with a boho-ethnic twist,” says HomeDecoratingandMore’s founder sisters, Michele Battise and Arlena Torrence. “Our accessory pieces wow the eye and speak naturally to the soul. We have also found that the use of bold geometric shapes in most of the items are also appealing to both genders.”HomeDecoratingandMore believes that every time is always the right time to enhance the home décor and offers a wide variety of items, including:• Throws• Pillows• Kitchen and dining accessories• Sculputres and vases• Baskets• Wall hangings• And more!For more information about HomeDecoratingandMore, please visit www.homedecoratingandmore.com About HomeDecoratingandMoreHomeDecoratingandMore was founded based on the homegrown talents of two sisters. While one loved to shop and the other loved to design, both were always passionate about the creation of a unique and beautiful home through personal added touches of home décor accessories that make four walls truly a home.