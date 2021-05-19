Benjamin Announces Re-Branding and Recent Expansion Plans

The company has added three new offices and three new Partners in the expansion.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Benjamin , a PCAOB-registered and top 400 CPA firm, announced their re-branding and recent expansion plans effective May 1st. Benjamin (formerly known as Benjamin & Ko) recently added three new offices and three new Partners. The Firm opened offices in New York, New Delhi, and Shanghai, adding to the existing offices in Seoul and Newport. Joanne Chiu, Steven Kreit, and Richard Paris all joined effective May 1st and are based primarily in the New York office.Joanne, Partner in charge of the Firm's Asia Practice, will manage the fast-growing focus on Asian-based companies who seek to open or continue to operate their companies domestically. Steven, Partner in charge of Assurance services, will lead the Firm's audit and assurance-related services, focusing on SEC engagements and the public markets. Richard Paris, Chief Executive Officer, will take the Firm's helm for this newly created position and lead the Firm's growth and expansion efforts.Benjamin, and the predecessor Firm, have been serving domestic and international clients for approximately 10 years. Firm leadership has previously worked for top tier CPA firms, some as partners, including several from the BIG 4. Their previous experience includes working in the public markets, on complicated transactions and for large international companies.Benjamin Chung, the Firm's Founding Partner, commented, "Our firm has a deep history in focusing in the public markets on companies from around the world, and we are excited about the addition of our new Partners."Richard Paris, the Firm's new CEO, said, "We are so excited to have found the right firm, with the right strategy and most importantly the right values to grow and help our international expansion efforts."