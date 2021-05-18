Food Distribution Company to Add 40 New Jobs in Duplin County

eGourmet Solutions Inc., an online temperature-controlled logistics and supply chain company, will add 40 new jobs in Duplin County, Governor Roy Cooper announced today. The company will invest $500,000 to expand and upgrade the current distribution center in Wallace.

“We are delighted with the decision by eGourmet Solutions to expand in our state,” said Governor Cooper. “Companies here already know about our dedicated workforce, quality of life and the great place this is to do business.”

With three locations in the U.S., eGourmet Solutions is a leading national provider of e-commerce fulfillment services for frozen and refrigerated foods, pharmaceuticals and cosmetics. eGourmet fulfills direct-to-consumer e-commerce orders for several national brands, as well as medium to small companies. With their current national footprint, eGourmet can deliver packages to the entire continental U.S. in two days or less. eGourmet will modernize the Wallace distribution center with additional freezer and refrigeration space to meet the surge in demand for ecommerce fulfillment.

“We are very excited to continue to grow our business in North Carolina and reinforce our partnership with the local community,” said Germain Montagner, President of eGourmet Solutions. “This expansion will allow us to significantly broaden our East Coast operations to meet the increasing demands of the market.”

The North Carolina Department of Commerce led a team of partners in supporting eGourmet’s decision to expand the warehouse in North Carolina. The average annual salary for the new warehouse positions is $36,000 creating a potential payroll impact of more than $1.4 million per year. Duplin County’s average annual salary is $35,585.

“eGourmet’s expansion is yet another example of North Carolina’s resilient economy,” said Commerce Secretary Machelle Baker Sanders. “With our central East Coast location with more than 170 million customers within a day’s drive and our robust transportation infrastructure, logistics companies like eGourmet Solutions are on the road to long-term success.”

A performance-based grant of $120,000 from the One North Carolina Fund will help facilitate eGourmet Solutions’ expansion. The One NC Fund provides financial assistance to local governments to help attract economic investment and to create jobs. Companies receive no money upfront and must meet job creation and capital investment targets to qualify for payment. All One NC grants require matching participation from local governments and any award is contingent upon that condition being met.

"I am pleased and excited with the beneficial prospects of this project to be located in Duplin County,” said N.C. Representative Jimmy Dixon. “I am also well pleased with the efforts of our Duplin County Economic Development folks in securing this project."

“Congratulations to eGourmet Solutions on this expansion,” said N.C. Senator Brent Jackson. “We welcome these new jobs and investment to Wallace and stand ready to assist them in this next phase of growth.”

Joining the North Carolina Department of Commerce and the Economic Development Partnership of North Carolina were key partners in the project that included the North Carolina General Assembly, the North Carolina Community College System, James Sprunt Community College, Duplin County, the Duplin County Economic Development Commission and North Carolina’s Southeast.