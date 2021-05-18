Governor Abbott Orders State Operations Center To 24 Hour Operations In Response To Significant Flood Threat Across Texas

May 18, 2021 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

In response to severe flooding threats across Texas, Governor Greg Abbott today ordered the Texas State Operations Center (SOC) to expand its daily operations to 24-hours a day through Friday. Severe storms are expected to bring significant river flooding and flash flooding in the Coastal Bend as well as North, East, and South Central Texas beginning today through the end of the week.

"As severe weather continues to threaten communities across the state, Texans need to stay vigilant against significant flash flooding that is expected to accompany these storms," said Governor Abbott. "We are deploying a variety of resources to assist communities in the path of these severe weather events, and I continue to urge Texans to remain cautious and preparing ahead of time for flash flooding. "

State agencies responding to this severe weather event include:

Texas A&M Engineering Extension Service (Texas A&M Task Force One and Task Force Two)

Texas Department of Public Safety

Texas Parks & Wildlife Department

Texas Department of Transportation

Texas Military Department

Texas A&M Forest Service

Department of State Health Services

Texas Railroad Commission

Texas Public Utility Commission

Texas Commission on Environmental Quality

State Mass Care

Texans who sustain damages from this event should report their damages to the Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM) through the iSTAT Tool found at damage.tdem.texas.gov. This will allow the state to identify damages across Texas and help emergency management officials understand whether we have met the requirements for requesting federal disaster assistance.

Yesterday, the Governor activated a number of resources to assist local communities as they respond to this weather. At the direction of the Governor, TDEM activated the following resources:

Texas A&M Engineering Extension Service (Texas A&M Task Force One and Texas Task Force Two): Swift Water Boat Squads and High Profile Vehicles

Texas Military Department: Ground Transportation Platoons

Texas Parks and Wildlife Department: Texas Game Warden Boat Teams and a helicopter with hoist capability

Texas Department of Public Safety: Helicopters with hoist capability

Additionally, TDEM rostered the following resources in preparation for any requests for assistance from local officials:

Texas A&M Forest Service: Saw Crews

Texas A&M Engineering Extension Service (Texas A&M Task Force One and Texas Task Force Two): Urban Search and Rescue Packages

Texas Department of State Health Services: Texas Emergency Medical Task Force Severe Weather Packages

Texas Department of Transportation: High profile vehicles

Public Utility Commission of Texas: Power outage monitoring/coordination with utility providers in the threat areas

Texans are urged to follow these flood preparedness and safety tips during severe weather events:

Know types of flood risk in your area. Visit FEMA’s Flood Map Service Center for information here: https://msc.fema.gov/portal/home

Sign up for your community’s warning system. The Emergency Alert System (EAS) and National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) Weather Radio also provide emergency alerts.

Build an emergency supply kit. For more information on how to build a kit, visit: https://www.ready.gov/kit

Purchase or renew a flood insurance policy. Homeowner’s policies do not cover flooding. It typically takes up to 30 days for a policy to go into effect so the time to buy is well before a disaster. Get flood coverage under the National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP).

Keep important documents in a waterproof container. Create password-protected digital copies.

Protect your property. Move valuables to higher levels. Declutter drains and gutters. Install check valves. Consider a sump pump with a battery.

Be extremely cautious of any water on roads or in creeks, streams, storm drains, or other areas – never attempt to cross flowing streams or drive across flooded roadways and always observe road barricades placed for your protection. Remember, Turn Around Don’t Drown.