The following quote is attributed to FDA Chief Scientist Rear Adm. Denise Hinton

“I am extremely proud of the hard work and dedication of our scientists, whose expertise and creativity enable us to develop the tools and resources to support the scientific developments that are shaping our world and making a profound impact on the lives of Americans.

Although the COVID-19 pandemic has underscored the significance of the FDA’s scientific activities and our collaborative efforts with our domestic and international stakeholders, this event is a reminder that the work of protecting and promoting public health goes on every day, in every area we regulate.

As part of this work, we conduct regulatory science research, which is the science of developing new tools, standards and approaches to assess the safety, efficacy, quality and performance of certain FDA-regulated products. Our research enables the agency to understand and assess risk, prepare for and respond to public health emergencies, and help ensure the safety of products used by patients.”