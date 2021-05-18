A2 Hosting’s Green Initiatives Result in Web Hosting Discounts that Support the Environment
EINPresswire.com/ -- A2 Hosting Commemorates Earth Week with Plant-a-Tree Promotion Resulting in 3,000 Trees being planted in Honor of 15-year Carbonfund.org Partnership
A2 Hosting, a long-standing supporter of the environment, implemented new green initiatives this year to give back to the environment and help combat climate change. Their new initiative to plant trees as part of their Earth Day promotion resulted in 3,000 new trees planted! This year A2 Hosting announced its 15th anniversary as a Carbonfund.org Foundation partner. Carbonfund.org is a leader in the fight against climate change who partners with businesses all over the world to reduce their carbon footprint and help them achieve a greener future. As part of this announcement, A2 Hosting offered discounted hosting plans and promised to plant two trees for every package sold.
“It was important to us to continue our promise to give back to our environment and our customers while making a positive impact along the way,” said Bryan Muthig, CEO of A2 Hosting. “This year we wanted to find new ways to work with Carbonfund.org and further their mission of reforestation and reduction of carbon emissions. How our company contributes to change should be purposeful and impactful and we’re thankful we were able to donate to such an important cause.”
A2 Hosting is excited to announce that during this promotion we were able to commit to planting 3,000 trees which will be included as part of Carbonfund’s Madagascar Reforestation Project and the Kenya Reforestation Project.
Planting 3,000 new trees help offset carbon emissions equivalent to...
The amount of CO2 generated annually from 13 automobiles
500 plane rides from the UK to Spain
The oxygen needed to support 6,000 people annually
Planting new trees through organizations like Carbonfund allows companies to reduce their carbon footprints and lessen the impact of climate change. “As a company, we’re excited to be partnering with leaders in the industry who are making such an impact on sustainability and new green initiatives,” said Muthig. “We’re always looking for ways to adapt and improve our green efforts.”
A2 has committed to continue its contributions to Carbonfund.org. We urge other organizations to also contribute as well to companies like Carbonfund.org that are working towards reducing the effects of increased carbon emissions.
____
About A2 Hosting
A2 Hosting, Inc. is a high-performance hosting services provider located in Ann Arbor, MI. The company delivers ultra-reliable solutions and 24/7/365 US-based support from its Guru Crew team. Since 2003, A2 Hosting has offered innovative, affordable, and developer-friendly hosting for small- and medium-sized businesses as well as web development agencies worldwide. Customers seeking the fastest hosting options in the industry can host websites of any size on A2’s Turbo Performance server platform featuring page load speeds up to 20X faster compared to competing solutions. To learn more, visit https://www.a2hosting.com.
Paris Backston
