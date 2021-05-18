INDEPENDENT BOARD MEMBER, AUDIT COMMITTEE CHAIR, MARKUS KREBSZ AWARDED THE DCRO INSTITUTE CERTIFICATE IN RISK GOVERNANCE

Markus Krebsz

COLUMBUS, UNITED STATES, May 18, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- The DCRO Institute, a global non-profit focused on the advanced development of current and prospective board members, announced today the award of the prestigious Certificate in Risk Governance to Markus Krebsz of London, England.Markus is an Independent Non-executive Director and Chair of the Audit Committee for a globally expanding neobank, serves on the Group of Experts on Risk Management for the United Nations Economic Commission for Europe, and is a co-founder of Citizen Shareholders. He is the first German national to receive this esteemed award.The Certificate in Risk Governance is awarded to those who have completed an intensive 17-course education program and evaluation. The curriculum is designed for current and aspiring board members who seek to advance the governance of risk-taking at their organizations and those who interact with boards. Taught by some of the world's leading figures in risk governance, the program features lessons by nearly 50 board members, c-level executives, and well-known authors from five continents."Markus is a published author and leader in our profession who commits his time and creativity to advance work in the risk management and corporate governance space," said David R. Koenig, President and CEO of The DCRO Institute. "We are proud that he has chosen our program to further his board career and to enhance the talents he brings to organizations that want to govern risk-taking well," he continued."The DCRO's Certificate in Risk Governance is a truly unique experience," said Mr. Krebsz. "It's aimed at board members and Non-executive directors delivered by a faculty of global subject matter experts and seasoned risk practitioners spanning across strategy and technology risks including Artificial intelligence and Cybersecurity," he continued.The interdisciplinary, cross-sectorial, multilateral views from thought leaders across the globe are what makes it truly special. The Certificate in Risk Governance program, also known as The Board Members' Course on Risk™ , is unique. No course on risk for board members as robust as this - depth, practicality, and global expertise - exists anywhere else. The fundamental Duty of Care for directors around risk is to ensure that our organizations are taking risk well in pursuit of our goals and ambitions. This course furthers the fulfillment of that duty. Information about the Certificate in Risk Governance program is available for download.About the DCRO Institute - The DCRO Institute teaches current and aspiring board members to govern their organization's risk-taking, so they are more likely to achieve their goals. Our goal, which is emblazoned on our logo, is to help organizations Innovate, Sustain, and Create Value. Visit www.dcroi.org to learn more.For more information, please contact David R. Koenig at +1.612.286.1776 or by e-mail at david.koenig@dcroi.org.

Learn more about the Certificate in Risk Governance program