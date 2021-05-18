FleetUpMarketplace.com Announces 100,000 Monthly Site Visitors
FleetUpMarketplace.com announced that for the second month in a row, over 100,000 equipment shoppers viewed used construction equipment listings on the site.
We are excited to deliver more leads to our dealers going forward”CLEVELAND, OH, UNITED STATES, May 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- FleetUpMarketplace.com announced today that for the second month in a row, over 100,000 equipment shoppers viewed used construction equipment listings on the site.
• FleetUpMarketplace.com had 101,832 visitors in March, up 5% over February and 577% over March 2020
• FleetUpMarketplace.com had 108,634 visitors in April, up 6% over March
• Leads sent to dealers increased 42% month over month
• Equipment for sale increased to 12,412 units listed by 40 dealers.
“We are very pleased with the initial reception we’ve seen from equipment buyers and used equipment sellers on Fleet Up Marketplace,” IronTek Solutions' CEO Carly Cahlik says. “Our cutting-edge marketing helps our Dealer’s listings stand out when buyers search online. The fact that we just had 100,000 shoppers in one month tells us that construction equipment buyers want the tools we are providing them, and we are excited to deliver more leads to our dealers going forward.”
Fleet Up Marketplace has seen considerable interest from used equipment buyers ready to purchase. Thanks to IronTek’s dedicated equipment sales team, buyers are contacted quickly and guided to help purchase equipment listed on Fleet Up Marketplace.
“Dealers on Fleet Up Marketplace tell us our leads convert,” Growth Manager Dan Ketterick says. “Plus, our sales dashboard lets Dealers price hundreds of machines in no time.”
About Fleet Up Marketplace
Fleet Up Marketplace offers many features to help equipment owners:
• Pull rental and sales data onto one page (Sales Dashboard)
• Price their equipment quickly and competitively
• Update listings daily from your current rental software, including hours and correct on-rent, off-rent status
• Qualify leads to save your team time and close more deals
• Market their equipment on multiple marketplaces – increasing the reach of your listings
• Add eCommerce to their listings – letting buyers purchase online
• Provide shipping and financing for buyers
Equipment owners can list their machines on Fleet Up with just a phone call or email. Our onboarding team will do the work for you, keeping your listings up-to-date. If you are looking to sell your construction equipment, please contact IronTek Solutions at (833) 476-6835 or visit https://ironteksolutions.com/
About IronTek Solutions
IronTek Solutions helps rental yard owners and equipment dealers save time and increase profits through software solutions, marketing services, and traditional equipment services. IronTek is dedicated to providing the construction equipment industry and small business owners with exceptional solutions to improve their businesses and their communities.
Contact: Carly Cahlik, carly.cahlik@ironteksolutions.com, 1.833.IRONTEK (1.833.476.6835)
Carly Cahlik
IronTek Solutions
+1 833-476-6835
carly.cahlik@ironteksolutions.com
