Capital Brokers Group Strives to Provide Sellers and Buyers with Stress-Free Realty Services

ONTARIO, CANADA, May 18, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Capital Brokers Group Canada is pleased to announce it is continuing to provide both home buyers and sellers with stress-free real estate services throughout the ongoing pandemic and beyond.Capital Brokers Group Canada is a full-service real estate team and marketing firm with an aim to simplify the process of buying and selling property and investments across the country. With extensive knowledge of the local community, and a network of incredible properties across Canada, the team at Capital Brokers Group combines its unique skill sets to ensure clients receive maximum exposure to target the market - and get the best return on their investments in the process.Recently, Capital Brokers Group is reminding home sellers and buyers that they are continuing to provide stress-free realty services , even despite the ongoing pandemic. According to the company, though the pandemic has wreaked havoc on some global industries, real estate continues to flourish.“What we’ve seen in the past 18 months is that the real estate market has continued to thrive, even as COVID-19 grips the world,” says founder of Capital Brokers Group, Christopher Bonil. “As such, we are continuing to help homeowners make their dream a reality, whether that's purchasing or selling a property. We work with both buyers and sellers and therefore understand the goals and pain points of each side. Our team will strive to ensure the process is a stress-free and rewarding as possible.”What truly sets Capital Brokers Group apart from the competition is not its unparalleled customer service, but its attention to marketing, which is crucially important for buying and selling real estate. Through an impactful marketing campaign, sellers will get a higher return on their investment, they will be able to focus on a unique selling point of the property and will sell their homes faster.For more information about Capital Brokers Group Canada, please visit www.capitalbrokersgroup.ca , or on Instagram @mrbonil or @cbgroup_official.About Capital Brokers Group CanadaCapital Brokers Group was founded by Christopher Bonil, a real estate broker of 27 years. The company provides full-service residential and commercial real estate services with a team of experienced copywriters, social media experts, graphic designers, professional photographers, and real estate agents.