Dr. LaDessa Mitchell Lands First Major Publication in Famed ‘Chicken Soup for the Soul’

The author is the co-host of the popular Meet the Mitchells podcast.

TEMPLE TERRACE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, May 18, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dr. LaDessa Mitchell is pleased to announce she has landed her first major publication in the longstanding book series, Chicken Soup for the Soul.Dr. LaDessa Mitchell is the co-host of the increasingly popular podcast, Meet the Mitchells. The podcast, along with her writing career, are only pieces of the family-owned enterprise called FYG Management – a company that supports clients’ efforts to continue on a path of learning, growth, and efficiency. She is also the founder of the non-profit organization, MERGE Inc. “We provide college tours, care packages, and career planning services to youth and young adults from moderate income families,” she explains.In her most recent news, Dr. Mitchell is announcing she has received a coveted publication in the newly released Chicken Soup for the Soul: I’m Speaking Now: Black Women Share Their Truth in 101 Stories of Love, Courage and Hope. Dr. Mitchell’s story entitled In the Long Run is the first major publication of her writing career. The submission aims to amplify the sentiments of Black women and is one of 101 stories in the compilation.“With my dissertation writing behind me, I recently resumed freelance writing under my pen name, Elle Dee PhD,” says Dr. Mitchell. “I am very excited to be included in such a prestigious publication because I grew fond of Chicken Soup for the Soul in my younger years. Now, it’s become a way to introduce myself as a writer and author. This is an amazing start to my writing career, and I promise you there’s more to come.”Writing as Elle Dee PhD, she shares the story based on her roles and position in life. Raised in a middle-class Black family, she lives in the social, cultural and economic margin. Her aim is to be an advocate and help others gain understanding of how people like her navigate their daily lives - and how they can make a positive contribution to society.“The book can be purchased through Amazon; however, I encourage people to visit my webpage to purchase a signed copy. All sales proceeds benefit the MERGE scholarship fund,” Dr. Mitchell states.For more information about Dr. LaDessa Mitchell, please visit https://www.meetthemitchells.us/elledeephd About Dr. LaDessa MitchellDr. LaDessa Mitchell is a Black leader, educator, and writer in Georgia, USA. She is the co-founder of her family-owned enterprise, FYG Management, is the founder of her non-profit organization MERGE Inc., and is the co-host of her family podcast Meet the Mitchells.