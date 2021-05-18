Home Theater Ideas from AV Specialists
TUCSON, ARIZONA, US, May 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- [TUCSON, ARIZONA. May 17, 2021] AV Specialists is bringing the magic of the movies to the homes of Arizona residents. AV Specialists provides home theater ideas and installation to allow people to enjoy movies from the comfort of their own couch. Sit down press a single button or say “Start Movie Night” to turn on the entire audio video system, close the blinds, dim the lights and adjust the thermostat to cuddling temperature! It’s that easy!
Home Theater
“A lot goes into a home theater or whole home setup. We offer expert advice and products supporting your entire home theater experience. Everything from audio video components, specialty cabinets, seating, remote and voice control, automated window treatments, lighting, and so much more to make sure our clients have the optimal viewing experience,” said Chad Carney, one of the owners of AV Specialists.
With a lot of movie theaters closed for the COVID-19 pandemic, more people than ever are relying on streaming movies at home. AV Specialists creates custom home theater experiences based on what their clients need. Specialized home theater furniture is optional, but something that many families are interested in.
The team at AV Specialists knows home theaters aren’t one size fits all. They’ve hidden TVs recessed behind paintings that magically roll up for a classier look, and even installed color changing LED lights for that nightclub look. Whatever you can dream up they can generally accommodate. AV Specialists works with their clients through the whole process from consultation to design to installation.
“Everyone wants something different out of their home theater system,” Chad Carney said. “I’ve been working as an audio/visual expert for over 30 years and I’m comfortable providing a wide range of experiences for our clients.”
In addition to home theater ideas and expert installation services, AV Specialists offers solutions for automating you shades and window treatments, whole home audio and video distribution, and Wi-Fi and network management and distribution. Lighting and HVAC automation and control, alarm and security camera installation, monitoring and so much more are also available from the Tucson-based company.
AV Specialists is an installation company that offers audio, visual, and electrical installation for residential and commercial clients, specializing in Tucson home theater installation. They are based in Tucson, Arizona and have been in business since 1994. The are a Diamond Level Control4 Automation Dealer providing access to the only Certified Control4 Automation Experience Center in Southern Arizona.
If you would like more information about home theater ideas from AV Specialists, please email the AVS Staff at admin@proavspecialists.com or visit their website at www.proavspecialists.com or www.hometheatertucsonaz.com.
Chad Carney
AV Specialists
+1 520.297.5463
email us here