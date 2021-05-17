State Board Hears from Panel on State Level Support of Schools

Washington, DC—The D.C. State Board of Education (SBOE) will hold its monthly public meeting on Wednesday, May 19, 2021, at 5:30 p.m. As the COVID-19 (Coronavirus) outbreak continues to spread globally, the State Board is taking the necessary precautions to ensure the safety of our members, staff, and public. Therefore, this meeting will be held as a video web conference. Materials for the State Board meetings can be found on our meeting website. For the most up-to-date information on the District’s COVID-19 response, please visit coronavirus.dc.gov. Members of the public wishing to provide testimony during the public meeting should email the State Board a copy of their written testimony [email protected] by 5 p.m. on Monday, May 17, 2021.

Asian American Pacific Islander (AAPI) Heritage Month commemorates and pays tribute to the generations of Asian and Pacific Islanders who made contributions to American history. In light of the dramatic rise in anti-Asian violence within the past year, the D.C. State Board of Education unequivocally expresses its solidarity with the AAPI community and condemns all manifestations of violence, racism, misogyny, and xenophobia against the AAPI community. The State Board will take time to recognize and honor the achievements, contributions, and culture of the Asian American community with a ceremonial resolution.

To ensure all students receive an equitable and quality education, not only are schools held accountable for a number of measures that look at students’ academic and nonacademic performance—states are invariably important for providing continuous and sustainable support to schools, especially those in need of comprehensive improvement. For example, the Massachusetts Department of Elementary and Secondary Education utilizes a team of Statewide System of Support staff to help provide comprehensive assistance to districts and schools that are differentiated by need, provide structured opportunities for teachers, administrators and district leaders to engage in activities including coaching, action research, facilitated work teams, professional communities of practice, and resource networking. Like Massachusetts, each state has its own version of a statewide system of support, using both similar and unique strategies to accomplish the same goal- help schools be successful in providing excellence and equity in education. To that end, the SBOE will hear from a panel of state-level education leaders to better understand their state’s approach to providing statewide support to schools.

Public Meeting Agenda

Please note that the agenda may be altered, modified, or updated without notice.

I. Call to Order

II. Announcement of a Quorum

III. Approval of the Agenda & Minutes

IV. Comments from the President of the D.C. State Board of Education

V. Comments from the State Superintendent of Education

VI. Ceremonial Resolutions

i. CR21-11 Honoring Asian American & Pacific Islander Heritage Month

ii. CR21-12 Honoring National Mental Health Awareness Month

VII. Public Comments

i. Laura Derrendinger

ii. James Tandaric

iii. Sally Schwartz

iv. Student 1

v. Student 2

vi. Ronald Thompson, Jr.

VIII. Supporting Schools from the State Level

IX. Administrative Items (VOTE)

i. Student Representatives and Student Advisory Committee Changes

ii. Budget Authorization

X. New Business

XI. Adjournment

