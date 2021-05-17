Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Attorney General Moody Highlights Senior Protection Resources for National Elder Law Month and National Older Americans Month

TALLAHASSEE, Fla.—Attorney General Ashley Moody is highlighting senior protection resources, as May is National Elder Law Month and National Older Americans Month. More than five million seniors call Florida home, with many moving here to retire. Protecting seniors is an important focus for Attorney General Moody, and her office offers several resources to assist seniors who have been scammed, defrauded or exploited.

Attorney General Ashley Moody said, “Our seniors deserve peace of mind and the ability to enjoy their retirement, free of worry that deceitful scammers will exploit them. Our office is dedicated to strengthening laws and bolstering efforts to protect seniors. As your Attorney General, I will always work to protect those who call Florida home.”

One resource the Attorney General’s Office provides to seniors is the Senior Protection Team, an intra-agency group of experts working to fight fraud. The team is comprised of leading members from the Attorney General’s Office of Statewide Prosecution, Consumer Protection Division, Medicaid Fraud Control Unit and Office of Citizen Services. Seniors vs. Crime and the Florida Department of Law Enforcement also actively assist the team with investigations and outreach efforts. The goal is to bring attorneys and investigators specialized in fighting civil, criminal and health care fraud together to develop strategies to protect Floridians 60 and older.

To learn more about the Senior Protection Team, click here.

The Seniors vs. Crime project is another great resource available to assist seniors. Seniors vs. Crime was founded in 1989 with the mission to help prevent crime and fraud, aid consumers in resolving disputes and assist the Attorney General’s Office with its mission through the work of Florida senior volunteers—referred to as Senior Sleuths. Since Attorney General Moody took office, Seniors vs. Crime has helped recover, refund and save more than $3.4 million for older Floridians.

For more information about Seniors vs. Crime, please click here.

Recently, Attorney General Moody announced the passage of historic senior protection legislation. Attorney General Moody worked closely with the Elder Law Section of the Florida Bar, Sen. Danny Burgess and Rep. Colleen Burton in crafting HB 1041 to provide greater protection to seniors statewide. This law will strengthen senior protection by preventing the intentional isolation of vulnerable adults, allow for earlier intervention by law enforcement and prosecutors to prevent irreversible physical harm or financial loss to vulnerable Florida seniors, and strengthen accountability of guardians and agents under powers of attorney. The Office of Statewide Prosecution will also have additional authority to go after those who commit crimes against elderly and disabled adults.

For more information on this legislation, please click here.

Savvy Consumers Can Stop Fraud: A Guide for Seniors, is a resource published by the Attorney General’s Office with tips on safeguarding finances, avoiding identity theft and information on other scams that target seniors. To access the guide, click here.

Attorney General Moody also serves as Co-Chair of the National Association of Attorneys General’s Elder Justice Committee. For more on the committee, click here.

To report instances of scams against senior citizens or non-emergency instances of senior exploitation, call 1(866) 9NO-SCAM or click

here to file a complaint online.

In the case of an emergency, please call 911.

 In cases of exploitation involving a vulnerable adult, please follow the mandatory reporting requirements found in section 415.1034, Fla. Stat., by reporting to the central abuse hotline at 1 (800) 962-2873.

