Trout Stockings Resume

RALEIGH, N.C. (May 17, 2021) – The N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission will resume trout stockings today. An updated stocking schedule has been posted to their website at ncwildlife.org/trout.

Last week the agency postponed trout stockings due to the fuel shortages caused by the temporary shutdown of the Colonial Pipeline. Additional updates and news can be followed on the Wildlife Commission’s social media channels, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.