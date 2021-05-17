Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Intelligent Design Air Conditioning, Plumbing & Solar Makes SunTrac Solar AC Systems Available to Tucson Homeowners

Intelligent Design has announced the Suntrac Solar AC system, a hybrid system that uses solar power to cool your home or business.

TUCSON, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, May 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Intelligent Design has come out with a way to keep Tucson cool this Summer without breaking the bank. They have announced the Suntrac Solar AC system, a hybrid system that uses solar power to run.

The SunTrac Solar AC system works by absorbing energy through solar panels and using it to power your AC system. The SunTrac Solar AC system is compatible with almost any existing air conditioning setup. It may also be installed at the same time as a new air conditioning unit.

“Many people in Arizona are tired of their utility bills skyrocketing every summer. With a SunTrac Solar AC system, they don’t have to worry about running up utility costs and can instead focus on staying cool,” Intelligent Design Owner Andrew Dobbins said.

This system works for people even if they don’t have a lot of space, a common restriction for traditional residential solar systems. Only one panel is needed per AC system, and it can be installed either on the roof or the ground.

Consumers who buy a SunTrac Solar system can feel good about reducing their carbon footprint. These systems are environmentally friendly because they reduce the amount of energy used without the need to adjust the thermostat.

The SunTrac Solar system can help save Arizona residents 25 to 40 percent on their monthly air conditioning bills. The systems are built to last and come with a 10-year warranty. Customers can expect a return on investment within 1 to 3 years of purchase due to the lower monthly AC costs.

Intelligent Design Air Conditioning, Plumbing & Solar is a family-owned HVAC company based in Tucson, AZ. They have been open since 2009 and offer a wide range of residential and commercial services, including solar panels, solar AC, and air conditioning installation.

Andrew Dobbins
Intelligent Design Air Conditioning, Plumbing & Solar
+1 (520) 333-2665
intelligentdesignac@gmail.com
Intelligent Design Air Conditioning, Plumbing & Solar Makes SunTrac Solar AC Systems Available to Tucson Homeowners

