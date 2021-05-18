Coralpalooza Digital 2021 is Coming to Your Living Room

Immerse yourself in a world of hope for coral reefs this World Oceans Day. Credit Sara Nilsson/Coral Restoration Foundation™ The world's biggest online celebration of coral reefs is back for the second year!

This World Oceans Day, you can join thousands of ocean lovers from around the world for the planet's biggest celebration of coral reefs.

"We are so excited to be presenting the event again, inspiring people to engage with solutions for protecting life in our oceans.” ” — Roxane Boonstra, Dive Training Administrator, CRF™

KEY LARGO, FL, UNITED STATES, May 18, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Coralpalooza™ Digital 2021 is bringing together scientists, conservationists, and ocean enthusiasts from around the world for a one-day virtual celebration in honor of World Oceans Day.This free event celebrates a mission of hope for coral reefs – some of our planet’s most endangered ecosystems. Presented by Coral Restoration Foundation™ , Coralpalooza™ Digital is hosted on a wildly creative and fully interactive digital platform. Visitors will be immersed in a digital underwater world and treated to never-before-seen footage, presentations, and interviews with some of the leading figures in marine conservation including Alexandra, Philippe, and Ashlan Cousteau. The event also features hands-on activities for the kids, a treasure hunt, and content-rich virtual booths where attendees can have live chats with experts from Florida Aquarium, the Florida Keys National Marine Sanctuary, The Nature Conservancy, ANGARI, and many more.Coralpalooza™ Digital was an innovation born in 2020 as a result of the global pandemic. Every year since 2015, in honor of World Oceans Day, Coral Restoration Foundation™ has hosted Coralpalooza™ – traditionally a day of large-scale, active reef restoration work in the Florida Keys with coordinated ocean conservation activities around the world. But moving the event online in 2020 proved to be a massive success.Roxane Boonstra is heading up the event for Coral Restoration Foundation™ just as she did last year. She says, “The sheer quantity of people that attended Coralpalooza™ Digital 2020 confirmed just how much people care about our planet. We had more than 1,000 visitors from 67 countries - more people than ever before actively involved on a single day in the mission to save and restore life in our oceans. We are so excited to be presenting the event again, inspiring people to engage with solutions for protecting life in our oceans.”This year, with Covid-safe logistics, Coral Restoration Foundation™ has brought back the in-person event, re-branded as “Coralpalooza™ Dive Day”, which sold out just 36-hours after registration opened. Luckily, attendance for Coralpalooza™ Digital 2021 is free and unlimited. This year’s event is sponsored in part by Ocean Reef Conservation Association and offers a VIP section that includes access to bonus content, the opportunity to have live video chats with presenters, and complimentary raffle tickets for a chance to win big prizes including a Diverite BCD and a package that includes a two-night stay at the beautiful Bakers Cay Resort, Key Largo with two spaces on a Coral Restoration Foundation™ Dive Program.Discover a whole new way to celebrate the coral reef comeback. Register now for the most inspiring digital event of the year.________________________Coralpalooza™ Digital 2021Date: June 6th, 2020Time: 1 - 4 pm EDTRegistration: https://coralrestoration.6connex.us/event/digital/register Website: https://www.coralrestoration.org/coralpalooza-digital-2021 For more information contact Alice Grainger at alice@coralrestoration.org________________________Coral Restoration Foundation ™Coral Restoration Foundation™ (CRF™) is a non-profit marine conservation organization dedicated to restoring reefs to a healthy state in Florida and globally. Through large-scale cultivation, outplanting and monitoring of genetically diverse corals, CRF™ works to support the reefs’ natural recovery processes. CRF engages and empowers others in their mission with dive programs, educational activities, scientific collaborations, and community outreach. www.coralrestoration.org

